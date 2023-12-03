Atkins suggests PM's waiting list pledge hinges on resolution of NHS attacks

Victoria Atkins has suggested that the Prime Minister’s pledge to cut NHS waiting lists hinges on the “threat” of further NHS strikes being “removed”.

The Health Secretary, who was appointed to the post just three weeks ago during a cabinet reshuffle by Rishi Sunak, has made dealing with disputes with doctors one of his top priorities.

Their approach has met with success, with the government last week agreeing a deal with consultants in England to end a long and bitter dispute over pay.

He said the government was “making every effort” to resolve industrial disputes in the NHS, suggesting this was the best way to deliver on the Prime Minister’s pledge.

One of the five pledges made by the Conservative Party leader at the start of the year was to cut waiting lists, as well as halving inflation this year, growing the economy, ensuring the national debt is falling, and Passing new laws to prevent crossings.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has tried to score political points in recent weeks by saying that waiting lists have increased after the Prime Minister set a target to reduce waiting lists.

At Prime Minister’s Questions last month, Sir Keir said the NHS waiting list stood at 7.8 million – half a million more than in January.

Ms Atkins said a ban on industrial action would prevent the NHS from rescheduling appointments during the walkout.

The Cabinet minister has struck a cordial tone when it comes to dealing with health unions, saying she wants to build a “new relationship” with the British Medical Association (BMA).

“We have an enormous amount of goodwill at the moment from the BMA and others and I’m keen to encourage that,” he told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

His language proved to be a marked departure from that of his predecessor Steve Barclay, who described the BMA as having a politically “extremist stance”.

Union members are about to be put at the bargaining table for consultants, which will see the country’s top doctors earn more money from January, although it will not be paid until April.

The junior doctors’ strike still has no resolution (Stephen Russo/PA)

However, the dispute of junior doctors is still unresolved. His initial bet was a 35% pay increase.

Ms Atkins has said the government cannot meet such requests but is open to new talks to resolve the dispute.

Asked by the BBC about the possibility of Mr Sunak meeting his waiting list pledge before the next election, Ms Atkins replied: “We are keen to meet those targets, but please, within the time frame we have “I need advisors to pass the agreement.” Present.

“I sincerely hope that doctors in training will also be able to reach a compromise with us.

“And then, if we removed the threat of industrial action from the NHS, those people, for example, in the October actions, we had 40,000 appointments being rescheduled every day, then that stops and we Are able to continue the business of caring for people.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com