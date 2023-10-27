Atato Creates Strategic Integration with Chronos Chain and XRP Ledger for Digital Asset Custody

Digital asset custodian Atato announces strategic integration with Chronos Chain and XRP Ledger. The main objective of the partnership is to make a substantial impact through its innovative Bring-Your-Own-Chain (BYOC) feature.

This integration is expected to boost both the DeFi and GameFi sectors, as well as strengthen the role of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) in the blockchain ecosystem.

Integration of Atato with Chronos Chain and XRP Ledger

BYOC is a custody solution that facilitates easy integration of any blockchain with just one click. According to the official announcement, the overarching goal is a future where multiple blockchains seamlessly co-exist, eventually becoming widely adopted. cryptopotato,

Commenting on the development, Guillaume Le Saint, co-founder of Atato, highlighted the growing demand for users to secure their tokens on multiple chains and control them through a simple user interface. The executive said this demand has increased significantly with the proliferation of multiple Layer 1s, Layer 2s and subnets within different ecosystems.

“Thanks to Atato’s ‘Bring Your Own Chain’ feature, we enable any project, venture fund or institution to easily add support for any blockchain and any token with a single click, a capability that Which was previously beyond reach.”

The platform noted that the BYOC integration is designed to support Web3 developers, startups, and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affiliated with the XRP Ledger, Chronos ecosystem, and other ecosystems, all to create a secure Share a similar outlook. , interoperable and compliant environment for emerging Web3 participants.

Additionally, this integration enables projects to easily connect and use decentralized applications (dApps) across all blockchain networks using Atato’s WalletConnect feature. Given the growing threat of preventable hacks, it is important to emphasize security from the beginning, Atato said in its press release.

XRPL Growth

XRP Ledger has managed to maintain steady growth despite the decline in crypto this year.

The latest data showed that the number of wallets on XRPL has topped 4.82 million as of October 26. These accounts hold a total of over 58 billion XRP. On the other hand, accounts with zero XRP balance were only 1,188.

Meanwhile, Japanese financial powerhouse SBI Holdings has announced that it will launch its NFT initiative on XRPL for the upcoming Osaka-Kansai Expo.

The next World Expo (Expo 2025) will be held in Osaka, Japan. https://t.co/P8xST3mzAp

SBI Holdings has been selected to issue the official Expo NFT (called “Mayakun!”) and will use the XRP ledger to issue the NFT.

I am very excited that this… pic.twitter.com/DuM1Xn1vU7 – Emy Yoshikawa (@emy_wng) 23 October 2023

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com