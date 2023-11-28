bob iger

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger told company employees that his second stint as CEO has been more challenging than he expected, but he’s still “optimistic” about the future of the entertainment giant.

“I knew I would face a myriad of challenges when I came back,” Iger said at an employee town hall Tuesday afternoon. “I wouldn’t say it was easy, but I never even thought about the decision to come back and it still feels great to be back.”

The veteran executive added, “I’ve spent the year fixing a lot of things with the team… but I think we’ve just come out of a lot of fixing and building again, and I can tell you building is a lot more fun than fixing.”

He further said that, with fixing behind and building ahead, he has high hopes for the times to come.

“I talk about optimism as an exceptionally important quality of a leader, because no one wants to follow a pessimist,” Iger said. “But I also believe that hopeless optimism doesn’t do anyone any good. I think, I have real reason to be optimistic – and we have real reason as Disney, and it starts with the fact that we are Disney. And Disney, as you know, is a brand in its own right, but it’s also a broader company that has many properties and many great brands. So, that’s the reason for being optimistic No. 1.”

Iger’s town hall came just weeks after his surprise return to the company as CEO, a year after he hosted a similar event for Disney employees. This time, the event was held in New York (if it featured speakers new York Times DealBook Conference on Wednesday) at the New Amsterdam Theater (home of the Broadway show) Aladdin) and hosted by ABC News anchor David Muir.

Since last year’s event, the company has been undergoing a dramatic transformation. Iger reorganized the company into three divisions: Disney Entertainment, Sports (including ESPN), and Experiences and Products; And he launched a major cost-cutting initiative, laying off about 7,000 employees to slim the company’s structure.

At ESPN, some high-profile talent was shown the door, and at ABC News several top executives were let go. The “Metaverse” division created by Bob Chapek was similarly shut down.

Iger revealed in the company’s last earnings report that Disney is on track to cut costs by $7.5 billion, $2 billion more than previously estimated.

All of Iger’s priorities came up during the town hall, in which Iger was joined by entertainment co-chairs Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, ESPN head Jimmy Pitaro and experiences president Josh D’Amaro.

Regarding Disney’s linear TV properties, Iger said he regretted how the CNBC interview was interpreted in July, telling Muir that he didn’t think “everyone would go along with a story that everything is going to be sold.” Has been, which is not the case.” A source.

Iger said no decisions have been made on the future of the company’s linear entertainment properties, but he added that “we are trying to transition these businesses to new business models.

“As with all of our businesses, which we must fundamentally serve the shareholders, do we look at the future of all of our businesses through the lens of, ‘Are these businesses going to grow?’” Iger. said. “Will they stay the same or possibly lose value? And if so, what should we do about it?”

Walden said increasingly the company is leaning toward programming and a strategy that sees the linear network as a complement to the company’s streaming portfolio.

“What we’ve found is that our linear channels are very deeply embedded in our streaming strategy,” Walden said. “They want to watch live shows, sports, live events – they want to watch them over a period of time, and the place where you can do that is, for the most part, linear channels… The notion of a communal event is still exists largely linear.”

he cited The Golden Bachelor As an example of how that strategy could be implemented:

“It launches on ABC, and then goes straight to Hulu hours later,” she said, “still reaching about 15 million viewers, but meeting our audience where they are.”

As for ESPN, Iger reiterated that one of his top priorities is to “transform ESPN into the premier digital sports platform and ultimately bring ESPN directly to consumers instead of just cable and satellite.”

Pitaro said right now the company is “in the market, doing research.” “We are looking at things like timing, price point.”

“Our mission is to serve sports fans anytime, anywhere,” he said. “So, if you want to continue to access ESPN in the traditional way, via cable or satellite, you will still be able to do that once we get it on top.”

He acknowledged that they are “talking to potential partners in the market, looking at lenses like technology, marketing and then content,” but the company is also prepared to go it alone if needed. Iger said the company is “fully prepared” to do so, though he added that without partners it may be more “challenging,” one source said.

Iger and D’Amaro also promoted the recently announced $60 billion park investment.

“We just stood on stage in front of an investor community several weeks ago and said we’re going to invest $60 billion in this business over the next 10 years because we believe in it,” D’Amaro said. ” “We have seen what it has done. We see the impact it has on our guests and fans around the world. We have a lot of room to play. For example Disneyland, Walt’s original theme park, we still have enough space to build another Disneyland there if we choose to do so. There are so many stories to tell, so many new places to go. So, we’ve come a long way over the past few years but are incredibly excited about the future.

