At the summit, Biden aims to show he can focus on Ukraine, the Middle East and the Pacific amid crises in Washington

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Joe Biden is looking to use this week’s summit of Asia-Pacific leaders to show world leaders that the United States has the courage, focus and attention to focus on the region. has the potential and money, even if it is battling many foreigners. and domestic policy crises.

Biden’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday is the main event of his four-day visit to San Francisco, where leaders of the 21 economies that make up the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum are gathering for their annual summit. The talks with Xi are of vital importance as the leaders of the world’s two largest economies try to find a measure of stability for US-China relations after a difficult year.

But the White House also wants to show APEC leaders that Biden can keep the focus on the Pacific, while also preventing the Israel-Hamas war from turning into a broader regional conflict and convincing Republican lawmakers to spend billions more on the expensive can try. Ukrainian effort to repel Russia’s nearly 21-month-old invasion.

“President Biden will be doing more than just meeting with President Xi this coming week,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters in Washington on Monday. He said Biden will lay out his economic vision for the region, arguing that the US is a “very eminent driver” of sustainable economic growth in the Asia-Pacific, and seeing the region as vital to US economic growth.

White House officials say they know fellow APEC countries want to see better dialogue between the US and China because it reduces the risk of regional conflict. At the same time, they are aware that others in the region are concerned that the Pacific is often viewed through a lens in which the major power centers in Washington and Beijing make decisions for the region without the involvement of less powerful countries.

To that end, the White House is expected to unveil new initiatives through its Indo-Pacific Economic Forum to advance clean economy investments and develop anti-corruption and taxation policies, the aim of an economic strategy announced last year. The plan was to counter Beijing’s commercial might in the region.

The strategy, known as IPEF, was designed to boost trade and demonstrate U.S. commitment to the region after then-President Donald Trump announced in 2017 that the U.S. would withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP. , moving away from the Obama-era. Trade agreement with 12 countries.

“The US is really aiming to use APEC to demonstrate its enduring economic commitment to the region,” said Niels Graham, associate director of the Atlantic Council Geoeconomics Center.

Joshua Kurlantzik, a senior fellow for Southeast Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations, said most of APEC’s membership on IPEF is “weak, at best.” While the TPP fell apart under Trump, the region has struck major trade deals in recent years involving China, Japan, South Korea and other major regional economies. APEC members have some interest in aspects of IPEF, such as efforts aimed at promoting supply chain resilience and the clean energy economy, but they want Biden to have more access to US markets.

Biden has refused to pursue new comprehensive free trade agreements with other countries during his presidency. Administration officials quietly argue that while such agreements boost global commerce, they are viewed with suspicion by Americans and some in Congress as a means to send factory jobs overseas.

Biden on Monday welcomed Indonesian President Joko Widodo, a fellow APEC leader, to the White House for talks ahead of a trip to San Francisco. The Oval Office visit came at a somewhat awkward moment as Widodo, the leader of the world’s most populous Muslim country, has been sharply critical of Israel’s operations in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Biden stood firmly with Israel and supported its right to defend itself, following the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants that killed 1,200 people. Israel’s retaliation in Gaza has left more than 11,000 people dead, drawing outrage from many world leaders. The Indonesian president lamented in a speech at Georgetown University on Monday that “human life seems meaningless” as Israel prosecutes its actions.

Despite their differences over the Israel-Hamas war, Biden made clear during the meeting with Widodo that he wants to improve ties with the Southeast Asian power to tackle the climate crisis and other issues.

The White House’s effort to induce APEC members to sign a summit-ending joint declaration, as occurs at most international summits, has been complicated by differing views among members on the Israel–Hamas and Ukraine wars. Could.

“We are certainly working towards a strong consensus statement across APEC that leaders can issue at the end of the week,” said Ambassador Matt Murray, the senior US official at APEC.

Close aides in San Francisco are expected to include Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Historically cold relations between South Korea and Japan have thawed sharply in the past year as they remain concerned about China’s assertiveness in the Pacific and North Korea’s frequent nuclear threats.

Following a recent episode in which Chinese vessels blocked and collided with two Philippine ships off a disputed shore in the South China Sea, Biden should be reminded of America’s commitment to the Philippines, according to a senior administration official. Xi is expected to be reminded. Oblivion to preview some of Biden’s agenda.

The Philippines and China’s other neighbors are contesting Beijing’s sweeping territorial claims over almost the entire sea.

The possibility of a government shutdown also looms over the summit, with existing stopgap spending measures set to expire on Friday. House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled a proposal Saturday that would extend funding for some agencies and programs through Jan. 19. The stopgap measure does not include the roughly $106 billion in funding requested by Biden for the U.S. border with Israel, Ukraine and Mexico.

Sullivan warned that a government shutdown would be a “devastating blow” to the US and the world.

Sullivan said, “It will send a signal to the world that the United States cannot come together on a bipartisan basis to maintain government funding, and cannot show a united face to the world at a time when you have this unrest around the world.” Let’s see.”

Long reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Josh Boak, Chris Megerian, Darlene Superville and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Aamer Madhani and Colleen Long, The Associated Press

