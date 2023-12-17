Gender-neutral cheetah sweater. Chili oil to drizzle on breakfast and desserts. Candles that pair with specific music playlists.

These are just some of the unique, handmade items available at the Renegade Chicago Holiday Market, which began Saturday and continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Morgan Manufacturing, 401 N. Morgan.

It seems like each of the nearly 170 cast members has an interesting background story or impressive skill, too.

Cat-obsessed cheetah sweater maker Kat Peterson, 46, of Texas, makes her designs by hand. Chili-oil maker James Lee, 39, of Park Ridge, was inspired by his grandfather, whose face decorates the bottle. And soy wax candle makers have synesthesia, the phenomenon that allows some people to experience two senses simultaneously.

Candles from Lit by Lex, owned by Lex Davis, on sale during the Renegade Craft Fair.

“It’s a way to reflect what’s going on in my mind,” Lex Davis, 26, of Lincoln Park, said of her business Lit by Lex. “When I make candles, I create the scent first and I work based on the color the scent gives me.”

Then comes the music. Davis’s “Woodsy” candle (amber, teakwood, sandalwood, cedar, etc.) is part of her “Orange Series” and is named after Lauryn Hill’s song “Everything Is Everything”, an orange-colored album. But it is. Customers are also given a QR code to access the playlist associated with each candle.

Estimated to attract more than 10,000 people this weekend, the market concludes a year of events across the country for Renegade Craft, which has organized artists’ showcases since its launch in Chicago in 2003. Is. The small team of organizers is passionate about supporting small businesses, and have created a group of craft artists and designers who are highlighted on renegadecraft.com.

Shoppers mill around the Renegade Craft Fair on Saturday, featuring creative small businesses at Morgan Manufacturing in the West Town neighborhood.

“It became a huge hit right from the beginning,” said founder Susie Daly. “I love talking to the vendors most because they all have so unique backgrounds. Like, they live on a farm and raise their livestock for their yarn, or a lot of people live in the city and they have these groups.”

Many customers Saturday said they enjoyed supporting small businesses through the market.

“It’s nice to put money in the hands of someone who earned it or worked on it,” said Terrell Jenkins, 54, of Rogers Park.

Amy Atkinson, 40, of Andersonville, said she enjoys the variety.

“I mean, where else can you get a bedazzled hat?” He said.

Amy Atkinson (left) and Courtney Crawford look at Clouds & Ladders ornaments at the Renegade Holiday Market on Saturday.

Customers cannot find the “cat-sickle” character embossed on clothing and stickers except at Baby Cats of California, owned by Kat Peterson, which has since relocated to Texas.

“I worked for companies and I knew they would never make the prints I wanted to see in the world,” Peterson said.

Chili Oil owners James Li and his wife Sufei Zhang started making their signature chili oil for fun and soon sold 5,000 jars out of their home, Li said. Now, their product can be found in many retail stores in the city.

Paulie Gee’s also sells a specialty pizza with oil called Netflix and chili.

Kat Peterson, owner of Baby Cats of California, smiles at a customer’s hoodie.

“I love eating scrambled eggs and toast in the morning,” Lee said. “I like to mix it with mayo to make a slightly spicy mayo dipping sauce. Or you can grill the fish and sprinkle it on top. It’s also good over vanilla ice cream.

Lee said his grandfather, Hye Hye Lee, star of Logo, can’t get enough.

“He’s 98 now,” Lee said. “I think the chili oil is keeping him alive.”

Elias Gonzalez and Gemma Warren pose for a tintype portrait during the Renegade Craft Fair on Saturday.

Source: chicago.suntimes.com