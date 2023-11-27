At RM0.42, is it time to put Chronology Asia Berhad (KLSE:KRONO) on your watch list?

Chronology Asia Berhad (KLSE:KRONO), may not be a large cap stock, but its share price saw significant fluctuations during recent months on the KLSE, rising to a high of RM0.45 and a low of RM0. Dropped into the low 40s. Some share price movements may provide investors with a better opportunity to enter the stock and potentially purchase it at a lower price. The question to answer is whether Chronology Asia Berhad’s current trading price of RM0.42 reflects the true value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with a buying opportunity? Let’s take a look at Chronology Asia Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Chronology Asia Berhad

Is Chronology Asia Berhad still cheap?

Good news, investors! Chronology Asia Berhad is still at a bargain price according to my price multiple model, which compares the company’s price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this example, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, because there isn’t enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I think Chronology Asia Berhad’s ratio of 15.24x is lower than its peer average of 26.06x, which suggests the stock is trading at a lower price than the Software industry. However, there may be an opportunity to buy again in the future. This is because Chronology Asia Berhad’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated compared to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares are likely to fall more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Chronology Asia Berhad generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider a company’s prospects before purchasing its shares. Buying a great company with a strong outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. In the case of Chronology Asia Berhad, however, it is expected to deliver relatively unexpected earnings growth of 2.4%, which doesn’t help make its investment thesis. At least in the near term, growth does not appear to be the main driver for a buy decision for Chronology Asia Berhad.

What does it mean to you

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively low, as Chrono is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it could be a good time to accumulate more of your stake in the stock. However, there are other factors to consider, such as capital structure, which may explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KRONO for a while, now is the time to get into the stock. Its future profit outlook is not yet fully reflected in the current share price, meaning it’s not too late to buy KRONO. But before you make any investment decision, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet to make an informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you want to do more analysis on the company, it is important to be informed about the risks involved. There are risks in every company, and we have seen 2 warning signs for Chronology Asia Berhad You should know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Chronology Asia Berhad, you can use our free platform to view our list of over 50 other stocks with high growth potential.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source