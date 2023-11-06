At Mamaearth, Peak XV gets its fourth 10x return since being spun off from Sequoia TechCrunch

In MamaEarth’s oversubscribed IPO, Peak

The venture fund is sitting on a 10x return on its investment in Mamaearth, according to an analysis of its IPO documents by TechCrunch. Mamaearth is Peak

According to a person familiar with the matter, Peak

The company’s full-scale exit and sale of shares last week was not previously reported. Zomato did not respond to a request for comment. Zomato shares surged 10% on Friday afternoon after the Gurugram-based company reported a surprise second-quarter profit.

According to a person familiar with the matter and corporate filings, Peak Invested in the firm. According to the filing, Peak XV still maintains some stake in the startup.

Peak XV declined to comment.

The returns have been a boost for the company, which oversees a much larger capital volume than any other venture capital firm focused on India and Southeast Asia, with a capital pool of $2.5 billion. The fund has made more than 400 investments and its portfolio includes more than 50 unicorns and approximately 40 companies with aggregate annual revenues in excess of $100 million.

In a post-Sequoia world, Peak XV has ramped up its deal making, even as the broader private markets remain fairly sluggish. Its executives told a gathering of its portfolio founders in August that they remain optimistic about the sector and now feel more free to take a more aggressive approach.

LPs in Peak XV funds Peak

Just days after announcing the separation of Sequoia US and India and SEA arm, Peak XV also executed the sale of its shares in Go Colors, almost two years after the company went public. According to an analysis, it gave returns of more than 15 times on Go Colors. It also recently sold shares in security firm Quick Heal and overall made a profit on its investment, though TechCrunch could not determine the firm’s overall profit.

Peak XV now also wants to focus its attention on Australia and make deals in the US. Peak XV’s recent early-stage Surge group included two Australian startups. Sequoia China chief Neil Shen previously took charge of assessing most of the Australian deals, according to a separate source familiar with the matter. Sequoia China also severed ties with the wider Sequoia family in June this year.

