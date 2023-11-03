In May 2023 we launched the Bored Aped Yacht Club (BAYC) non-fungible tokens (NFT) Collection, Era Labs, and ‘artists’ Ryder Ripps and Jeremy Kahane. In that judgment, the court found against the defendants and ordered damages to be paid on October 25, 2023. This blog post highlights recent damages decisions and their implications. (For a refresher on NFTs, you can check out our series here.)

As background, defendants Ryder Reps BAYC (RR BAYC) collection, which essentially copied the iconic ape images from Yuga Labs’ BAYC collection. The defendants alleged that it was intended to comment on Era Labs and the BYC NFT. The Court found the defendants’ claims of false designation of origin and cyber-squatting (in relation to certain domain names used by the defendants) to be moot. It also rejected the defendants’ First Amendment right/ rogers defended because no artistic expression was at issue, finding that “As ERA points out, and the Court agrees, the defendants’ sales of RR/BAYC NFTs are no more artistic than the sale of counterfeit handbags.,

The 28-page long damages award includes a summary of the Court’s key findings in determining liability against the defendants, before assessing the equitable remedies available to Era Labs. Specifically, there were four questions to decide on damages:

Whether Yuga Labs is entitled to be paid the defendants’ profits based on the misdesignation of the original claim, and if so, what amount; The amount of statutory damages to be awarded to Yuga Labs for the cybersquatting claim; the scope of any permanent injunction; And Is this an ‘extraordinary case’ requiring Yuga Labs to pay attorneys’ fees?

On question (1), the Court emphasized that accounting for profits is never automatic and never a matter of right, but considered that equitable factors warranted dissent here. (There was no delay in taking action by Yug Labs, it would act as a deterrent from future violations, and the defendants intended to defraud consumers by creating RR BYC collections). Accordingly, the Court awarded Yuga Labs the profits caused by the infringing conduct.

Yuga Labs argued that the amount was US$1,589,455, which included $1.4 million in profit from the initial sale of NFTs, $100k from resale profits, and $100k for unsold NFTs. However, the Court excluded the unsold NFTs, as these would be captured by a permanent injunction requiring the transfer of the RR BYC smart contract to Yuga Labs (more on this below), and the expenses incurred by the defendants on creating the collection. A cut of the money will be taken (including paying a programmer to create it). Applying these deductions, the total award awarded to Yuga Labs under Question (1) was approximately US$1.4 million.

With respect to question (2), damages for cybersquatting are limited by statute to between US$1,000–100,000 per domain name, ‘as the court considers appropriate’. The Court held that the maximum fine of $100,000 each (for the two disputed domain names) here was fair, reasonable, and appropriate due to the deliberate and serious nature of cybersquatting – the defendants used these domain names solely for commercial gain, and in a bad manner. Was registered. The belief is to steer consumers away from legitimate BAYC collections.

On the third question of injunctive relief, the Court ordered that the Defendants be permanently prohibited from marketing, promoting, or selling products or services, including the RR BAYC NFTs, that utilize the BAYC Marks. The defendants were also ordered to transfer control of the domain name, social media accounts and RR BYC smart contract to Yuga Labs. Interestingly, in the New York District Court’s award of damages metabirkins In the NFT litigation (reported by us here), that court refused to order the transfer of an NFT smart contract because there was a small amount of artistic expression in the infringing works. Given that the RR BAYC collection here copied existing BAYC artwork, the Court had no hesitation in ordering the transfer of the smart contract.

Finally, with respect to question (4), the Court considered the totality of the circumstances and concluded that this was an ‘exceptional case’ entitling Yuga Labs to its reasonable attorneys’ fees. The Court found that the defendants’ overall conduct was bad faith, continuing even after Era Labs filed the action and the liability judgment was entered, and that the defendants managed the litigation in a vexatious and frivolous manner, and were hindering the entire case. There were more procrastinators found.

In total, therefore, the Court awarded Yuga Labs approximately US$1.6 million in damages, plus their reasonable attorneys’ fees – essentially the maximum amount it could award. This decision is a strong deterrent to others who may consider making a ‘cash grab’ in the NFT sector by unknowingly stepping on the IP rights of others. Notably, this lawsuit validates Yuga Labs’ unregistered trade marks and will be important in protecting their IP rights going forward. Although the defendants were given a public platform to promote their conspiracy theories about Yuga Labs and the BAYC collection (which can be read into the decision), they ultimately gave the company (and NFTs in general) a stronger position. I have left.

Source: www.lexology.com