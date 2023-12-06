US climate envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday the United States will work with other governments to accelerate efforts to make nuclear fusion a new source of carbon-free energy, building on last week’s efforts aimed at combating climate change. This is the latest of several US announcements.

Nuclear fusion melts two hydrogen atoms together to produce helium atoms and lots of energy – which can be used to power cars, heat and cool homes and other things that currently often come from coal, oil and Powered by fossil fuels such as gas. This makes fusion a potentially major solution to climate change, which is caused by the burning of fossil fuels. Still, fusion is still a long way off, while other clean technologies like wind, solar and others are currently in use and can be scaled up.

“We are getting ever closer to a fusion-powered reality. And at the same time, yes, significant scientific and engineering challenges remain,” Kerry said in Dubai for UN climate talks. “Careful consideration and thoughtful policy will be key to navigating this.”

Researchers have been trying for decades to harness the reaction that powers the Sun and other stars — an elusive goal because it requires such high temperatures and pressures that it’s easily lost.

Kerry wants to accelerate this in hopes of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial times, a benchmark set by the international community. He urged nations to come together to “harness the power of fundamental physics and human ingenuity in response to the crisis”. The strategy outlines five areas for international involvement: research, supply chains and future markets, regulation, workforce issues and public engagement. Kerry spoke at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum.

The United States and the United Kingdom announced a partnership in November to accelerate global fusion energy development, and the United States last year announced its own vision for the research needed in the decade. In southern France, 35 countries are collaborating on an experimental machine to harness fusion energy, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, to prove the feasibility of fusion as a large-scale, carbon-free source of energy. The project has been plagued with delays and cost overruns. On Friday, Japan and Europe said they were launching the world’s largest fusion reactor.

Both China and Russia are partners in ITER, and China in particular is moving aggressively to promote fusion research and development, said Andrew Holland, chief executive of the Fusion Industry Association.

“We’re trying to build a global team to get there before the Chinese so that the Chinese don’t dominate any other new technology,” he said.

Before leaving for Dubai, Kerry wore a hardhat and visited Commonwealth Fusion Systems in Devens, Massachusetts, a company that is racing to design, build and deploy fusion power plants.

Until now, all nuclear energy comes from nuclear fission reactors in which atoms are split – a process that produces both energy and radioactive waste. The global nuclear industry launched an initiative at COP28 for nations to pledge to triple this type of nuclear energy by 2050. More than 20 have already signed it, including the United States and the host of this year’s talks, the United Arab Emirates.

Fusion does not produce the radioactive waste of nuclear fission. More than $6 billion has been invested so far in the global race to make it a viable and possibly unlimited energy source, according to the Fusion Industry Association. There are now more than 40 fusion companies globally with more than 80% of their investments in the United States. Thirteen companies have emerged in the last one and a half years alone.

According to the association, Commonwealth Fusion Systems has raised the most, at more than $2 billion.

As part of an effort by 35 countries, the Commonwealth is trying to create fusion inside a space called a tokamak. This doughnut-shaped machine uses powerful magnets to confine and isolate the plasma so that it becomes hot enough for a fusion reaction and stays hot enough for a long time.

A year earlier, in a major breakthrough that used a different technique at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, scientists were for the first time able to engineer a reaction comparable to that used to ignite it. It produced more electricity, which was called net energy gain. Their procedure uses lasers.

Physicists around the world see the donut-shaped machines as the most promising type of magnetic fusion devices.

Tokamaks are becoming larger in size for better performance. Commonwealth Fusion was founded in 2018 by researchers and students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Plasma Science and Fusion Center. Using breakthroughs in superconducting magnet technology combined with science from their own compact tokamak, the MIT group created a magnet tolerant of high temperatures that can achieve really strong magnetic fields using less power.

Commonwealth co-founder Professor Dennis Whyte, who leads the Plasma Science and Fusion Centre, said his hope is to build a smaller, less expensive unit to make fusion commercially viable for the first time.

“If fusion becomes economically competitive, we will have solved the energy solution for humanity forever. It’s like, of course you go after that,” he said in an interview. “The compulsions that are coming from both climate change and energy security mean that it certainly feels like the time is right to make a big effort to get there.”

The company and the university cooperate closely. In 2021, they turned on their superconducting electromagnet and demonstrated a record-breaking magnetic field, making it the strongest fusion magnet of its kind. White said he knew Fusion was changed forever.

But despite the hype, reliable and affordable nuclear fusion energy is still a dream, said Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear energy safety for the Union of Concerned Scientists in Washington. He said fusion has little chance of being commercialized on any timeline compared to other options, which would help it prevent the worst effects of climate change. Lyman said the hefty price tag could also rob more promising options, like renewable energy, of the resources they require.

Yet 19 fusion companies think they will deliver electricity to the grid before 2035, the Fusion Industry Association said in July.

The Commonwealth is designing its first power plants, which it is calling “ARCs”, to connect to the grid in the early 2030s.

ARC aims to generate about 460 MW of power. About 60 of them will be used to run the plant, giving a net output of about 400 megawatts, enough to power thousands of homes. According to the company, it is estimated to cost approximately $1 billion to $2 billion, and will fit on a space the size of a basketball court.

Before then, the Commonwealth says it will build and test a prototype tokamak it calls SPARC, with hopes of putting it into operation in late 2025 or early 2026.

CEO Bob Mumgaard said he believes clean energy from fusion can decarbonize heavy industries that are large emitters of greenhouse gases.

“This is our future game, it’s the really hard stuff, the stuff that takes you to zero,” he said in an interview.

A pattern of white dots runs at hip level along walls across the commonwealth, one for each of the 10,000 fusion power plants they say the world will need by 2050. Mumgaard said it’s a daily reminder that the world uses too much energy, much of it from fossil fuels, and that has to change.

