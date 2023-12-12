The UAE has the highest concentration of surveillance cameras on Earth. Some of the COP are linked to an Emirati group accused of espionage.

But UN COP28 climate summit In Dubai, there are surveillance cameras everywhere you turn. And that has some people worried.

It is unclear how the United Arab Emirates (UAE), an autocratic federation of seven sheikhdoms, uses footage collected from its extensive network.

However, the country has already deployed facial recognition at the immigration gates at Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel.

Surveillance cameras are increasingly becoming a part of modern life.

However, experts believe that the United Arab Emirates has the highest per capita concentration of such cameras on Earth – allowing authorities to potentially stop any visitor from traveling to a country without the civil liberties protections of Western countries. Allows tracking.

“We have taken it for granted at every point in this conference that someone is watching, someone is listening,” said Joy Shea, a researcher at Human Rights Watch who focuses on the Emirates.

He and other workers operate under the assumption that private conversations will occur while participating. COP28 Is impossible.

The cameras belong to an Emirati company that has faced espionage charges due to its link to a mobile phone app identified as spyware.

The company has also faced claims that it may have secretly collected genetic material from Americans for the Chinese government.

That firm, Presite, is a separate arm of Abu Dhabi firm G42, which is overseen by the country’s powerful national security adviser.

12,000 cameras

More than 12,000 of the firm’s cameras monitor approximately 4.5 square km of Dubai Expo City, including cameras with G42 and Presight logos above several entrances to the summit’s media centre.

G42, also known as Group 42, and Presite did not respond to The Associated Press’s request for comment.

In response to questions from The Associated Press, the Emirati committee organizing COP28 said an agreement between the UN climate branch and the UAE government gives only the UN Department of Safety and Security access to data from security cameras in the Blue Zones. Needed. Large area where delegates interact, small meetings between NGOs take place and journalists work.

“The safety of all participants, including media representatives, visitors and staff, and their data privacy, is of paramount importance to all of us,” the committee said in a statement.

“Any suggestion or allegation of breach of privacy and misuse of personal information is baseless”.

Footage from the summit’s Green Zone, which is widely open to the general public along with the rest of the city-state, remains entirely in the hands of the Emirati security services.

Presite, which recently had an initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange, has signed a $52 million (€48 million) deal with Dubai Expo 2020 to install monitoring equipment at the site ahead of hosting the world’s fair, company documents show. ) has made a deal.

PreSight’s marketing materials describe the company’s system as having “easily tracked millions of people and vehicles” and “identified and prevented thousands of incidents” during the incident.

Presite claimed, “There were zero cases of physical assault or assault on any visitor – 100 percent safe.”

At COP28, an AP journalist counted at least six cameras bearing the G42 and Presight logos in the media center, some of which were pointed toward work stations.

Others sat outside along the protest route on Saturday, where about 500 people demonstrated.

‘Very clear threat’

Activists on Sunday largely declined to speak publicly about the surveillance in the UAE.

Some people are carefully carrying their ID badges around or trying to avoid having their photos taken while participating in demonstrations.

Marta Schaaf, Amnesty International’s director of climate, economic and social justice and corporate accountability, told the AP that ubiquitous surveillance in the UAE has created a “climate of fear and tension.”

He described it as even more deadly than COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in which suspected security service members were seen listening in on conversations and openly taking photographs of activists.

“Last year, we saw very clear threats,” Sheff said. “This year, everything is a lot slower. So it surprises people and kind of freaks them out.”

The emirate’s vast surveillance camera network first made news in 2010. Then, Dubai Police quickly pieced together footage showing three dozen suspected Israeli Mossad intelligence service operatives, some of whom were dressed as tennis players, escorting Hamas commander Mahmoud al-Mabhouh in a luxury Was murdered. hotel.

Since then, cameras have increased in number and sophistication. In late 2016, Dubai Police partnered with an affiliate of Abu Dhabi-based firm Darkmatter to use its Pegasus “big data” application to collect hours of surveillance video to track someone in the emirate.

Use of Pegasus Spyware

DarkMatter hired former CIA and National Security Agency analysts, raising concerns, especially as the UAE harassed and imprisoned human rights activists.

In 2021, three former US intelligence and military officers admitted to providing sophisticated computer hacking technology to the United Arab Emirates while working at Darkmatter.

They agreed to pay approximately $1.7 million (€1.5 million) to resolve criminal charges.

Those charged are at least one for the UAE using a so-called “zero-click” exploit – which can break into mobile devices without any user interaction. Although Darkmatter had claimed for years that it had not launched offensive cyberattacks.

As Darkmatter faded from the spotlight, some of its employees joined G42. They included G42 CEO Peng Xiao, who ran Darkmatter’s Pegasus program for years. G42’s corporate documents list the country’s national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as one of the company’s directors.

G42 was behind the ToTok video and voice calling app, which allowed users to make Internet calls that have long been banned in the UAE. The US and experts warned that it was a potential spying tool, which the app’s co-creator denied.

G42 also partnered during the pandemic with Chinese firm BGI Group, the world’s largest genetic sequencing company that expanded its reach during the crisis and sought to serve Nevada in the US.

The state ultimately rejected the proposal after warnings from federal officials, the AP reported at the time.

The US, which has about 3,500 troops in the UAE and has long served as its security guarantor, has become increasingly vocal about its concerns about the country’s relations with China.

Due to this, some pressure has also been seen on G42. Xiao told The Financial Times this week that his company will cut ties with Chinese hardware suppliers due to concerns from US partners such as Microsoft and OpenAI as it grows its artificial intelligence business.

“For better or worse, as a commercial company, we are in a situation where we have to make a choice,” Xiao told the newspaper. “We can’t work with both sides. We can’t.”

