At CES 2024, Nami introduced its Fusion sensing platform, which is already part of the new Philips Home Safety 5000 series.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Nami, an innovative enabler for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, introduced its Fusion Sensing Platform, combining cutting-edge AIoT technology with multi-protocol infrastructure. During CES 2024, various components of this new platform will be visible at the CES unveiling and the namesake booth (#52555) in the Smart Home section at the Venice Expo.

Nami is proud to introduce a new breed of lightweight home monitoring systems that combine a variety of sensing devices with a self-healing mesh architecture.

Fusion sensing blends RF wireless data points – such as Wi-Fi sensors or WiDAR (a combination of Wi-Fi sensing and radar) with input from analog sensors. Leveraging dual radio infrastructure with Wi-Fi and Thread network protocols running on the same device, Namie creates solutions that perform Wi-Fi sensing even when home Wi-Fi coverage is poor or almost non-existent. Another well-known fusion sensing platform resides in controlling battery-powered peripherals, such as contact sensors or water leak detectors, through columnar thread mesh networks.

“The Nami AIoT platform is a good match for deploying ‘plug and play’ home monitoring systems,” said Jerome Leroy, co-founder and CIO of Nami. “In 10 to 20 minutes, installers or end users can set up the renowned Fusion sensors to monitor a 1,500 square foot area. Our latest infrastructure reduces the dependencies associated with Wi-Fi access point configurations and their potential shortcomings. Limited From Wi-Fi to 4G dongles to multiple Wi-Fi extenders, even the most complex topologies, renowned Fusion sensing solutions can be easily deployed, covering every inch of any home.”

Jean-Eudes Leroy, co-founder and CEO of Nami, said, “We believe this type of architecture can be a good fit for industry players looking to smoothly expand their businesses in wellness and home security. ” “The combination of sensing technologies we introduced during CES 2024 is unique and cost-effective. We are proud to embed the renowned Fusion Sensing platform within the proposition of a trusted global brand: Philips Home Safety through our collaboration with Versuni Is.”

“At Versuni, we are on a journey to build the most trusted, seamless and end-to-end home security ecosystem for consumers,” said Thomas Deflandre, business leader at Versuni, home of some of the world’s best-known home appliance brands including Philips. “Partnering with Nami has been a shared journey driven by passion and a common vision. From our first conversation, it was clear that the destination was not just about innovation; it was about bringing consumers closer to their homes and loved ones , no matter the location.”

“The Wireless Motion Sensing System, a result of this collaboration, extends the Philips Home Safety experience beyond line of sight. It is the first WiFi + motion sensing technology to detect presence in your home without blind spots. Provides a non-intrusive approach.”

Nami builds software-based sensing infrastructure for responsive homes and intelligent buildings, solving problems for players in security, safety, proptech automation, energy optimization, edgetech and wellness. Nami’s mission is to provide wide range coverage AI sensing with fast setup, accurate data capture through scalable and flexible mesh architecture.

Nami is headquartered in Singapore and recently opened a European hub office in Paris.

Namie is a shareholder and close partner of Origin Wireless Inc., a leader in Wi-Fi sensing.

Nami is part of the LA French Tech, Matter Initiative for RF Sensing and the CSA Health and Wellness Steering Committee.

Please visit www.nami.ai (https://nami.ai/) for more information.

