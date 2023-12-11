At Art Basel, fashion and innovation are back in business

Web3 technology, like sustainability, does not exist in silos and developers are looking forward to a future reality in which good projects and artists are not burdened with the interpretation of “NFT.” “I hate that word,” said Andreessen Horowitz’s Chris Lyons, president of Web3 Media at the famed investment firm (and he was wearing a pair of NFT-connected Dior sneakers). Lyons spoke at a panel held at the LVMH Culture House, which showcased curated works by artists of color, women and people with disabilities. The discussion was hosted by LVMH’s Corey Smith, Head of Diversity & Inclusion, North America, with speakers Nelly Mensah, LVMH’s Head of Web3 & Metaverse, artist Latasha Alcindor, and Simone Berry, co-founder of People of Crypto. Smith revealed that last year LVMH had created 1,000 technology jobs that did not exist before. Mensah said the art-based projects are a way for LVMH brands to experiment with new technology in a way that is brand safe – while the technology is invisible.

Innovations in technology, inclusivity and sustainability ultimately share the background as well as the need to normalize. LVMH’s Melwani told vogue business That’s why LVMH brands participating in the new Miami Design District sustainability program won’t be broadcasting it to their consumers.

“The core of luxury is to create desirability. When you’re talking about things like this, it’s no different than the art we have in our stores,” he says. “We have beautiful art – but do we advertise it? No, but if someone comes in and goes, ‘Oh, wow, I like that bench,’ does your sales associate know it’s a [Claude] Lalan bench? Of course they do. So the way to think about it is that’s what we do. It is an intrinsic part of the business. If the customer has that curiosity, we’re there to tell that story. Sometimes the customer wants to see stuff… and sometimes the customer wants to have a glass of champagne and have a good time and be on their way.’

Ledger and Rtfkt unveiled two new hardware wallet designs: a black Ledger Nano in a vial case designed by Rtfkt.

Photo: Glenn Jamon

Source: www.voguebusiness.com