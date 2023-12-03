At 99, billionaire Charlie Munger shares his No. 1 tip for living a long, happy life: 'Avoid madness at all costs'

Charlie Munger, who died last week at the age of 99, attributed his success and longevity at least partly to a single piece of advice: “Avoid madness at all costs.”

That’s what he told CNBC’s Becky Quick last month in an interview to air on what would have been his 100th birthday in January.

Munger was best known as the longtime business partner and friend of fellow billionaire Warren Buffett, with whom he worked for nearly 45 years. The partnership proved successful for both: according to Forbes, Munger’s net worth was recently estimated at $2.3 billion. Buffett, 93, has an estimated net worth of $120 billion, making him the seventh richest person in the world.

When Mungar was pressed for the key to a long and successful life, he was at first evasive, saying, “I don’t know the secret.” Then, he said that he avoided major disasters in his life because he was “very cautious”, always avoiding obvious risks in his personal life and career.

“Madness is more common than you think,” Munger said. “It’s easy to go crazy. Just avoid it, avoid it, avoid it.”

What exactly was “mad” in Munger’s estimation? “My partner Charlie says there are only three ways a smart person can go bankrupt: alcohol, women and leverage,” Buffett told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” in 2018.

By leverage, Buffett was referring to the strategy of borrowing money to invest in stocks or buy another business. Berkshire Hathaway – Buffett’s investment holding company, where Munger served as vice chairman for decades – said that if the pair had used the strategy instead of reinvesting their past earnings, “it would easily be worth more than it is now.” It would have doubled,” Munger told Quick.

But that would have been risky — and while Munger and Buffett could have absorbed significant losses without much trouble, Munger said, Berkshire’s smaller shareholders were not so lucky. The two, he added, deliberately decided to protect their partners by running Berkshire in a “very cautious” manner, prioritizing long-term investments rather than short-term gambling.

As far as other definitions of “crazy” are concerned, Munger made his general stance on personal vices clear: if it can “lead a lot of good people into deep trouble,” then stay away from it. These range from smoking and drinking to alcohol addiction, he said – noting the prevalence of alcoholics and “almost alcoholics” in his family.

Munger said, “My game in life was always to avoid all the standard ways to fail.” “You teach me the wrong way to play poker and I’ll avoid it. You teach me the wrong way to do anything else, I’ll avoid it. And, of course, I’ve avoided a lot, because I’m very cautious.”

He confessed to two little vices he could never give up: peanut brittle and Diet Coke.

“I’m sure Diet Coke shortens my life a little bit,” he said. “But I don’t care.”

