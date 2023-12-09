At 3.6x earnings and a 6.9% yield, surely I can't ignore this king of value stocks?

Image Source: Getty Images

Looking at evaluation metrics alone, Bank of Georgia (LSE:BGEO) is one of the top value stocks FTSE 350, The Tbilisi-based bank currently trades at 3.6 times earnings and offers investors a 6.9% dividend yield.

So, surely, I can’t ignore this stock? Isn’t this a slam-dunk purchase?

Bank of Georgia is one of the cheapest banks I have seen. It is much cheaper than these barclays And lloydsWhich are widely considered cheap by most analysts.

While this 3.6x earnings valuation is very attractive, there are two clear reasons why it is cheaper than its peers.

The first of these is development. As we can see from the table below, the Bank of Georgia does not expect particularly energetic growth in the coming years.

In fact, earnings per share won’t exceed 2022 levels again until 2025.

2022 2023 2024 2025 EPS(P) 952 906 902 988 price-to-earnings 3.6 3.8 3.8 3.5

Another reason is that people like to invest in what they know. And let’s face it, most people haven’t heard of this Georgian bank. In fact, I suggest most people are more familiar with the iconic building in which it is headquartered.

political concerns

Another reason for concern is politics. Georgia is a spectacular country with amazing food, culture and wine that is well worth a visit. However, it has become increasingly divided along political lines.

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is expected to play a role in the 2024 elections, potentially leading the opposition against the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Saakashvili is a popular figure among some, but was partly responsible for the disastrous war with Russia in 2008, as well as forced nationalization.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the billionaire founder of Georgian Dream, remains the most powerful figure in Georgian politics. Ivanishvili is extremely unpopular among some Georgians, and his continued involvement in politics could energize the opposition.

There have been many demonstrations against the government in recent years. Nationalist factions have become concerned by Georgian Dream’s passive position on Russia and its acceptance of thousands of Russian immigrants.

Economics

Banks are cyclical stocks, and this is why bank stocks in slower growing economies like the UK trade with lower multiples than their more exciting peers.

For example, standard Charteredwhich focuses on operations in fast-growing Asian economies, trading with price-to-earnings almost double that of Lloyd’s.

However, Bank of Georgia is an exception to this rule, mainly due to the factors mentioned above.

However, it is worth noting that Georgia has one of the fastest growing economies in Europe.

Growth is expected to slow to double digits in 2021 and 2022, slowing to 5.2% in the years 2025-2028.

Personally, despite the attractive valuations, I am keeping my powder dry till the elections.

