merck (NYSE:MRK) reported its third-quarter results last month, with revenue and earnings beating Street estimates, and we believe there is ample room for growth in MRK stock, as discussed below. Is. The company reported revenue of $16.0 billion and adjusted profit of $2.13 per share, compared to consensus estimates of $15.3 billion in sales and $1.96 earnings per share. In this note, we discuss Merck’s stock performance, key findings from its recent results, and valuation.

MRK stock has shown a strong gain of 25% from the $80 level in early January 2021 to now almost $100, compared to a roughly 15% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. However, the rise in MRK stock has not been consistent. The stock’s returns were -6% in 2021, 45% in 2022, and -8% in 2023.

In comparison, the S&P 500 has returned 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 13% in 2023 – indicating MRK underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To health care giants including LLY, UNH, and JNJ, and even megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and MSFT.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could MRK face a similar situation as in 2021 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge? From a valuation perspective, MRK stock looks like it has room for growth. we guess Merck’s valuation That’s $122 per share, which is about 20% more than its current price of about $100. Our forecast is based on a 14x P/E multiple for MRK and projected earnings per share of $8.53 on a full-year 2024 and adjusted basis. We’re using 2024 earnings figures, because 2023 adjusted EPS is expected to be much higher. Lower at $1.37 due to $17.1 billion of R&D charges related to the Prometheus and Imago acquisitions and upfront payments for collaboration agreements with Kelun-Biotech and Daiichi Sankyo. The company cut its 2023 earnings outlook to between $1.33 and $1.38 (compared to an earlier range of $2.95 and $3.05), reflecting its recent pretax charge of $5.5 billion for the collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo.

Merck’s revenue of $16.0 billion in the third quarter increased 7% year over year, primarily due to higher sales of Keytruda, Gardasil and its COVID-19 antiviral – Lagevrio. Excluding Lagaverio, sales increased 6%, driven by continued market share growth for Keytruda, which brought sales to $6.3 billion, a 17% year-over-year increase. For full-year 2023, the company raised its total revenue outlook to $59.7 billion and $60.2 billion, up from the $58.6 billion to $59.6 billion guidance it provided in August. Merck’s adjusted profit of $5.4 billion in the third quarter of 2023 represents a 15% increase from the prior year quarter’s profit figure of $4.7 billion. Adjusted profit of $2.13 per share was up from the prior year quarter’s figure of $1.85.

Looking ahead, Merck should continue to benefit from label expansion for Keytruda and strong demand for its HPV vaccine – Gardasil. The company’s recent acquisitions, including Prometheus, Acceleron and Imago, will further boost its top and bottom line growth in the coming years. At its current price of around $100, MRK stock trades at 12x forward earnings compared to its last five-year average of 13x, and in our view, it has the potential to see higher highs.

