ASU to host inaugural Carbon Summit

3 November 2023

Student-led initiative aims to accelerate sustainable solutions for the common good

Arizona State University President Michael M. Crow has called for “heroic sustainability” from academia, and ASU is taking a leadership position.

However, a big question remains: How will ASU become the first fully sustainable university?

One graduate student is helping create a roadmap to get there.

Jason Marmon has spent more than a year organizing the inaugural Carbon Summit, which will be held Nov. 15-16 at ASU’s Rob and Melanie Walton Center for Planetary Health.

“The desert is a very energetic ecosystem, focused on sunlight and delicate ecological balance. I believe the desert will respond well to active conservation strategies,” said Marmon, a management trainee at the University Sustainability Practices who is studying for two concurrent master’s degrees.Marmon is pursuing a master’s degree in innovation and enterprise development and practical sustainability solutions. “Phoenix is ​​the heart of the Sonoran Desert, the most abundant desert on Earth. Phoenix is ​​also the most major metropolitan city in the United States, meaning we have a huge need, so naturally, there is an opportunity to lead and re-imagine how solutions provide support for growing communities, capacity and resiliency. We do; This is what needs to be done.”

The Carbon Summit will serve as a discovery marketplace, showcasing sustainable solutions across five themes: food systems, energy transition, circular economy, climate adaptation and sustainability. The focus on these topics aims to address the challenges of climate change while promoting actions to balance carbon and desert futures.

Marmon took some time to talk to ASU News about organizing the Carbon Summit and why Phoenix needs to be a leader when it comes to sustainability.

Note: Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

jason marmon

Q: How did the idea of ​​the Carbon Summit come about?

Answer: The idea for the Carbon Summit originated during the Soil Health Academy in Caldwell, Idaho, led by regenerative agriculture experts Gabe Brown and Ray Archuleta… The summer fires were devastating, and I wanted a platform to address serious climate challenges. Realized the need for, sustainability and agricultural issues. The purpose of this event is to help find common ground for the common good; Consensus and connectivity are the desired outcomes.

It’s really important to give context to what I mean by carbon. I am a carbon being, on a carbon planet, using carbon technology. Carbon is an energy molecule; Without this man does not exist.

My background in sustainability and environmental policy, as well as experience organizing community events and concerts as a promoter, inspired me to double down on this mission. …A new chapter begins for me with a Carbon Summit pilot at the College of Idaho in 2021, then a stress-test at Boise State University in 2022. Today, we have found a home at ASU, a leading institution well-equipped to support and expand these types of events and forward-looking initiatives, by example.

Q: Why ASU?

A: ASU embodies the core principles of innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability – the “big three” in my book of fundamental principles that are essential to support such initiatives. It’s all about timing, alignment leadership and partnership; ASU naturally fits the bill. While it will take some time to bring the right partners and stakeholders on board, the imperative to tackle climate challenges remains unchanged, and ASU is the ideal convener for “heroic sustainability.”

ASU’s commitment to sustainability is noteworthy. Its dedication to research, scaling up impact and implementing sustainable solutions aligns well with the Carbon Summit’s vision of scaling up and accelerating the benefits. The goal of this event is to become a generic MVP enabling collaboration, communication, and innovation; A model that can be shared with other institutions, event organizers and social entrepreneurs. Climate actions are most effective when they are local, applying what we are learning in real time.

Having traveled to many top sustainability hubs such as Paris, Zurich, Amsterdam, Brussels, Rome and Athens, I can say with confidence that the opportunities and experiences I have received at ASU are unparalleled.

Q: Can you tell me more about your vision for this event?

A: The Carbon Summit program can be compared to planting a seed in good soil – in this case, the garden is ASU. This phenomenon concept envisions people’s energy and attention as essential inputs. …The main purpose of the event is to facilitate discussions and consensus-building, even inter-generational connectivity. We need to build bridges and break down silos, we need to talk to each other, work together. The gap between the older and younger generations is increasing; They communicate differently.

The summit serves as a platform to highlight practical solutions and innovations that address environmental challenges, ubiquitous problems. Recognizing complex issues, the focus has been on synthesizing solutions for local application. In this case, ASU is the experiment and laboratory. From a student perspective, global markets and politics may be beyond our immediate influence, but we do have influence within our local communities. This is where we hope to create a “daisy-chain” effect to unite stakeholders and amplify our efforts for public benefit.

Importantly, the ASU Climate Action Fund can play a central role in making this event a success. We hope to raise funds to provide the critical financial support and resources needed to turn ideas into reality.

Question: Who is this event for?

A: It is deliberately designed to serve as a catalyst for intergenerational change, recognizing the contrasting habits of older and younger generations in terms of consumption and communication. While younger generations often play a leading role in demanding sustainability and climate actions, the program’s mission extends beyond generational boundaries. It aims to promote broad understanding and collective support for system-level changes that are critical to a sustainable future.

The point is to make big, complex problems easy to understand. If these problems are well understood, solutions can be designed, integrated, and deployed. We are fundamentally problem-solvers. My grandfather used to say, “A problem well formulated is a problem half solved.”

The event is a welcoming space for anyone, yet we are looking for visionaries, innovators, students, concerned citizens and anyone deeply committed to contributing to a sustainable future.

Question: Who needs to attend the Carbon Summit?

A: Whether you are an environmentally conscious entrepreneur, environmental advocate, policy maker, student motivated to make a positive impact, or just a concerned citizen, your presence and insight are valuable. It is the diversity of perspectives, ideas and passion that will truly empower the Summit to become a transformative change vehicle.

Top photo illustration courtesy of Jason Marmon.

Source: news.asu.edu