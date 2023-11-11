Astronomers go underground to find out how to look for life on Mars

The team is trekking to a cave near Myvatn, Iceland. agustín martinez

There are probably two great universal truths about astronomy. Most life in the universe is expected to be unicellular (unicellular). And just because a certain area of ​​a planet or moon is habitable doesn’t mean it’s inhabited.

Yet, there is a whole new generation of geomicrobiologists who are studying the mineralogy of lava tubes and caves around the world in the hopes of understanding how microbial life can thrive without light in the most inhospitable conditions. Conditions that approach those of present-day Mars.

Just last month at a conference called ‘Life in the Sub-Surface’, finding possible mineral analogs of Martian life in lava tubes on Earth was a hot topic. On the remote mid-Atlantic island of Terceira in the Azores archipelago, a few dozen astronomers gathered to hear the latest findings on how to use volcanic lava tubes on Earth as a test bed for the search for life on the outside.

In fact, astrobiologists are going underground in increasing numbers in an effort to understand how life could have begun in a dry, highly acidic, cold, closed system, with few nutrients and in complete darkness. What they’re learning will eventually be used when major space agencies begin searching Mars’ underground lava tubes for signs of past or possibly present life.

In the beginning, we didn’t really know what we were finding in these caves, astronomer Nina Kopacz of Utrecht University in the Netherlands told me at the conference. Because we’ve gone into more caves, we’re now more trained about what to look for, Kopacz told me.

Looking at subsurface mineralogy in Iceland

In Iceland, we went to two different lava fields in the north, in the south, and we went to four different caves there, Kopacz says. We’ve also done fieldwork here in the Azores, she says.

Kopacz and his colleagues are particularly interested in speleothems, secondary mineral deposits that form in caves. Although many such mineral deposits are simply the product of chemistry and geology, some of these secondary mineral deposits may be formed by and influenced by living microbes.

Kopacz recently completed her doctoral thesis exploring how copper-rich minerals are linked to bacterial diversity in Icelandic lava tubes. Specifically, Kopacz and colleagues look for speleothems that could be created with the help of microbes.

Kopacz says speleothems are minerals that come out after a lava tube is formed. And some of these are rich in blue, green and copper, she says.

Speleothems can form with or without microorganisms.

Those formed by microbes can be considered biosignatures because they wouldn’t be there if the microbes weren’t there, Kopacz says. But we have not found conclusive evidence that copper precipitates are formed with the help of microbes, she says. All we can say from our results is that there may be a more complex relationship between mineral deposits and the microbes that live in them, Kopacz says.

Kopacz is still optimistic about the potential of these speleothems as biosignatures of life.

Team inside a lava tube in Iceland. Nina Kopacz

The funny thing about these mineral biosignatures, says Kopacz, is that you’re not actually seeing the life that created them. The microorganisms or bacteria on Mars may be completely different; They may have a molecule that is similar to DNA, she says, but it is not DNA.

When we look for life, we look for DNA and the molecules we know, Kopacz says. But if we look at these speleothems, we don’t have to analyze life; She says, we are simply analyzing the kind of product that life has left behind.

Search for life on Mars

If found in Martian lava tubes, blue copper-rich mineral precipitates would be worthy of astronomical investigation, as they have the potential to preserve biosignatures over long geological time and harbor lifetimes, Kopacz said in his conference presentation.

So far, lava tubes that have been observed on Mars are too young to harbor any kind of life because they are not in places where water exists, said Ernst Hauber, a planetary geologist at the German Aerospace Center. Must have been present. Told me at the conference.

Hauber says the oldest existing lava tubes are probably deep beneath the surface of Mars and inaccessible. Instead, he says, we should look for places where Mars’ lava tubes may have emerged on the surface after being excavated through surface impactors or mud volcanism, a type of sedimentary volcano.

As far as finding signs of life in a cave on Mars?

We just don’t know; We don’t even know how life originated on Earth, Kopacz says. So, we don’t really know if this happened on Mars, she says.