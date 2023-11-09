AstraZeneca takes big step into weight loss market with new drug deal

Photograph: Alex Plawevsky/EPA

AstraZeneca is making a big move into the weight-loss drug market, striking an exclusive license agreement with a Chinese company for an obesity and type 2 diabetes pill that is in early-stage development.

Britain’s biggest drugmaker said it has agreed a deal with Shanghai-based Eccogene for an experimental drug called ECC5004, which will also treat other cardiometabolic conditions such as heart disease and stroke.

It is in Phase 1 development but AstraZeneca expects it to enter Phase 2 clinical studies by the end of next year.

If successful, it will be taken as a pill once a day, either alone or in combination with other medications for many cardiometabolic diseases.

This medication is a GLP-1 agonist, which mimics the action of a hormone or chemical substance called GLP-1, which is naturally released from the stomach when people eat food.

Accogene will receive an initial upfront payment of $185 million (£150 million) and up to $1.8 billion in the future.

AstraZeneca also has two other early-stage obesity drugs in development that will be injected.

Competition is increasing in the global obesity drug market. Demand has surged for Novo Nordisk’s injectable drug semaglutide, marketed as Vegovy for weight loss and Ozempic for diabetes, and the Danish company is struggling to keep pace.

Celebrities ranging from Elon Musk to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are among those who have said they have taken the drug. This resulted in a huge increase in its sales and profits and a rise in its manufacturer’s shares, making Novo Nordisk Europe’s most valuable company by stock market value.

US rival Eli Lilly’s diabetes injection Monzaro has shown even better results in weight loss than Vegovi, and it was approved for weight management and weight loss in the UK on Wednesday, hours after similar approval in the US . UBS analysts said last year that it could become one of the “biggest drug”[s] Anytime”, with the potential to achieve £20bn in peak sales.

Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and US firm Pfizer are also racing to develop weight-loss pills that are cheaper to manufacture and easier to take than jabs.

Sharon Barr, executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals research and development at AstraZeneca, said: “The number of people living with cardiometabolic conditions and obesity today already exceeds 1 billion, so there is a need for continued innovation and next-generation therapeutic options. ,

AstraZeneca reported a 5% rise in revenue to $33.8 billion in the first nine months of the year, driven by the success of its cancer drugs and its diabetes treatment Forxiga, while Covid drugs declined by $2.9 billion. The company raised its full-year guidance for revenue and earnings, and announced new approvals for several of its cancer drugs for other types of cancer.

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, was the first to launch in the UK during the pandemic, and independent estimates say it has saved more than 6 million lives globally in the first year of the rollout.

The company is facing two cases at the High Court in London, one of which comes from Jamie Scott, who was diagnosed with vaccine-induced thrombosis with thrombocytopenia (TTS) after receiving the AstraZeneca jab, which can lead to fatal blood clots. Can cause clotting. The second is being brought by Anish Taylor, whose wife Alpa died after taking the first dose of the vaccine in March 2021. Both product liability lawsuits were filed in August.

It is understood AstraZeneca will defend the claims.

Last year, the World Health Organization said the vaccine was “safe and effective for all persons aged 18 and over”. It said TTS was “very rare”, involving unusual and serious blood clotting.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com