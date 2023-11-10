AstraZeneca’s share price climbed on Thursday after it announced a billion-dollar deal with Chinese biopharmaceutical company Accogene to create a new diabetes and anti-obesity drug.

In an investor update, the multinational pharmaceutical group reported total revenue of $33.8 billion for the first nine months of 2023, up 5%, despite a sharp decline in Covid-19 vaccine sales.

AstraZeneca, which became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic when it produced one of the first vaccines to be approved on the market, however, saw its sales decline by about $2.9 billion since the beginning of January Is. At the end of September, its demand dropped.

However, strong results in other categories still enabled the Anglo-Swedish company to register a positive growth trajectory in the third quarter (Q3), with total revenue from non-Covid-19 drugs up 13% compared to last year. Is.

“Given the momentum of the year so far, we have increased our full-year guidance for total revenues excluding COVID drugs as well as core EPS,” AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said in a statement.

AstraZeneca also announced further plans to invest in research and development (R&D) of its cancer drugs.

Soriot also highlighted, “Our unique portfolio has the potential to replace first-generation checkpoint inhibitors in a variety of cancers.”

He said the company began a Phase 3 trial of high-potential molecules in Q3, which could soon lead to approval of a new oncology drug on the market.

Soriot also mentioned the agreement signed with Chinese pharmaceutical company Accogene to develop a drug using a specific molecule that could be used “as both monotherapy and in combination for the estimated one billion people living with cardiometabolic diseases such as type- “could provide a significant advance.” 2 Diabetes and Obesity”

New medicine for obesity and diabetes

AstraZeneca is paying its new Chinese partner $185 million upfront, as the deal paves the way for more R&D toward a once-daily oral drug.

The small molecule under consideration in the deal is known as ECC5004. It works as a receptor agonist, triggering a biological response in the brain or cells. The development of an oral drug would be a game-changer, as it has so far only been available in injectable form.

The deal, which was made public on Thursday, provides that AstraZeneca will pay Accogene $1.825 billion “in future clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones.”

