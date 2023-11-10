AstraZeneca adds players to obesity drug race, but Eli Lilly remains ahead

Despite AstraZeneca’s (AZN) new entry this week, Eli Lilly (LLY) remains our favorite way to play the weight loss drug market. On Thursday, AstraZeneca said it has paid a $185 million advance to acquire the rights to an experimental weight-loss pill from Chinese biotech startup Accogene. AstraZeneca hopes to begin two mid-stage trials of the drug, called ECC5004, by the end of 2024, which will investigate its efficacy in treating obesity and type 2 diabetes, respectively. Given how attractive the market is expected to be, additional competition can be expected for Eli Lilly. Sales forecasts vary on Wall Street, but many analysts now project obesity drugs to generate future annual revenues of at least $100 billion. However, Eli Lilly may have a first-mover advantage. Its obesity pill is much further along in development than the ECC5004, although both are years away from actually hitting the market. “A company that already has something approved has a much higher chance of getting a pill formulation approved than a company that doesn’t have approval,” Jim Cramer said Friday. “The outgoing person almost always wins.” Eli Lilly shares had their worst day of the year on Thursday, falling 4.5% in the session to close at $591.32. AstraZeneca’s encroachment on the field currently dominated by Eli Lilly and Danish rival Novo Nordisk (NVO) may have contributed to Thursday’s decline. But a big driver may just be making profits after U.S. regulators on Wednesday officially greenlit Club Holding’s entry into the obesity market. That approval, while widely expected, sent Eli Lilly to an all-time high of $619.13 per share on Wednesday. Shares of Eli Lilly were up about 0.5% on Friday, reversing morning’s decline. Friday’s action comes ahead of Novo Nordisk’s commercially important data presentation later this week, which has the potential to send its stock and Eli Lilly shares higher. Jim said investors should consider buying Eli Lilly ahead of its presentation at the American Heart Association conference on Friday. LLY 1Y Mountain Eli Lilly Stock Performance in the Last 12 Months. UK-based AstraZeneca’s ECC5004 belongs to the same class as Eli Lilly’s tirazeptide and Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide, known as GLP-1s. They are the active ingredients in Eli Lilly’s diabetes treatment Monjaro and the recently approved weight-loss drug Zepbound, and Novo’s Ozempic for diabetes and Vegoy for obesity. These four are injectable medicines. Interest in GLP-1 drugs has surged in the past year, creating a supply shortage that both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are struggling to alleviate with investments in additional manufacturing capacity. GLP-1 drugs mimic a hormone in the gut – glucagon-like peptide 1 – to help control blood sugar and effectively suppress appetite, which can lead to weight loss. Unlike Ozempic and Vegovy, Eli Lilly’s tirazepate targets another gut hormone, called GIP for short, which the company believes increases the drug’s effectiveness in weight loss. Eli Lilly’s GLP-1 efforts are at the core of our investment thesis in the company, as their promise to deliver other health benefits such as treating obesity and reducing the risk of serious heart problems could drive strong growth in the years ahead. Will get help. Jim has repeatedly said that Eli Lilly’s tirazepide – under the Monjaro and Zepbound brands – will become the best-selling drug of all time. Asked about AstraZeneca’s latest move on CNBC on Thursday, Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks said: “On the one hand, if you’re running a major pharmaceutical company, you have to pay attention to the category before investing in it.” But not to consider is probably misconduct.” Obesity presents further opportunity.” “On the other hand, I think Lilly is a leader here, and we plan to make it harder for her to catch up,” Ricks said. Eli Lilly is well positioned to handle the new competition for a few reasons. is well-equipped, including significant investment in manufacturing capacity to help meet buoyant demand; a major production site in North Carolina is online, with another production site in the state scheduled to finish next year. On Your Side , Novo Nordisk Ozempic and Wegovi are working to boost supply, its CEO told Reuters on Friday as it is increasing investment in Denmark. Eli Lilly’s GLP-1 pipeline also looks formidable, giving it access to Monjaro and Zepbound is poised for commercial success beyond. Results of a mid-stage study released in June showed that Eli Lilly’s own weight-loss pill, orforgliprone, was highly effective, and the company helped prevent obesity and type 2 diabetes. has begun late-stage trials with it for diabetes. Both studies are projected to be completed in 2025, according to a US government website tracking the trials. In Thursday’s CNBC interview, Ricks pointed to the fact that orforgalipron is further along in development than some other oral GP1-s, including AstraZeneca’s ECC5004. However, an AstraZeneca executive on Thursday described ECC5004 as having fewer side effects than other oral GLP-1s, with “comparable efficacy to competitors in this class.” Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk has said it plans to submit its obesity drug to US regulators by the end of the year. In general, pharmaceutical companies see oral GLP-1 drugs as a way to expand the obesity market, even if they do not reduce as much weight as injectable versions such as Vegovy and Zepbound. Eli Lilly has another experimental weight loss drug called retatrutide that is known to target a third hormone in addition to just GLP-1 and GIP. Late-stage studies for rettrutide began this year and are projected to be completed in 2026. Against this backdrop, we see Eli Lilly in a solid position, along with other pharmaceutical companies like AstraZeneca that are clearly taking steps to compete in the GLP-1 market. And in its battle with Novo Nordisk, in particular, there’s ample room for both companies right now because obesity is such an emerging opportunity. Indeed, Citigroup analysts view the Lilly-Novo debate as one of “market-making” rather than “market-share”. He reiterated that long-term view in a note to clients on Friday, arguing that Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk should enjoy “structural duopoly well into the next decade.” Our willingness to own Eli Lilly at Novo Nordisk depends, in part, on our confidence in Eli Lilly’s other treatment opportunities, such as Alzheimer’s. Eli Lilly’s lead drug candidate, donanemab, is awaiting US regulatory approval in early 2024. (Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust is long LLY. See here for a full list of stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert from Jim before you make a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after a trade alert is sent before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. The above Investment Club information is subject to our disclaimer as well as our terms and conditions and privacy policy. No fiduciary obligation or duty exists, or is created, by virtue of your receipt of any information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

David Ricks, CEO, Eli Lilly

Scott Millin | cnbc

Despite AstraZeneca’s (AZN) new entry this week, Eli Lilly (LLY) remains our favorite way to play the weight loss drug market.

Source: www.cnbc.com