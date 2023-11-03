Astra has defaulted on loan deal, warning it may not be able to raise needed cash

Struggling space company Astra disclosed in a securities filing late Friday that it has defaulted on a recent loan agreement and may not be able to raise the needed cash.

The company’s LV0010 rocket stands on the launchpad in Cape Canaveral, Florida, ahead of the NASA TROPICS-1 mission.

Struggling space company Astra disclosed in a securities filing late Friday that it has defaulted on a recent loan agreement and may not be able to raise needed cash due to a funding shortfall.

Astra twice last month failed to meet minimum cash reserve requirements tied to its issuance of $12.5 million in notes to New Jersey investment group High Trail Capital.

To raise the loan it was first required that Astra have “at least $15.0 million in cash and cash equivalents”. That liquidity requirement was adjusted after Astra first failed to prove compliance, requiring “at least $10.5 million of unrestricted, unencumbered cash and cash equivalents.”

After falling out of compliance for the second time, Astra now owes $8 million on the total original investment.

While the company is “in ongoing discussions with a number of other investors,” it warned that it “can give no assurances that it will be able to complete any additional transactions on time or at all.”

Astra shares were little changed after trading hours and closed at about 92 cents a share. The company conducted a 1-for-15 reverse stock split in September to avoid Nasdaq delisting, which temporarily pushed Astra stock above $1 per share.

The company cut its workforce by 25% in early August to shift focus from its rocket development to its spacecraft engine production. Third quarter results are expected after the market closes on November 13.

Source: www.cnbc.com