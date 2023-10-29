Astar Networks, Startel Labs team up with Japan’s KDDI to boost Web3 adoption in Singapore

Two technology companies operating out of Singapore—Startel Labs and Astar Networks—have partnered with Japanese telecom giant KDDI to push the boundaries of Web3 in the Southeast Asian country.

The trio signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), in which each party pledged to pool resources to “accelerate” the adoption of blockchain. According to the MOU, the companies confirmed that they will focus on exploring broader use cases of blockchain in various sectors.

“By working together, they aim to bring blockchain technology to the forefront, ensuring it not only plays a vital role in our daily lives but also paves the way for unprecedented advancements in Web3,” the announcement said.

Astar Network has an impressive resume related to blockchain, working with Polkadot as a parachain. Startel Labs, on the other hand, has been gaining ground in Web3 through innovative offerings and partnerships in recent months.

KDDI’s extensive experience in the Japanese telecommunications market completes the puzzle, with analysts predicting broader reach for cooperation in Southeast Asia and the Far East. The telecom giant has experimented with digital assets before, but the combination with Astar’s network scaling solutions is expected to open up new avenues for the ecosystem.

“This collaboration represents an exciting step towards transforming the digital landscape, creating a harmonious coexistence between blockchain technology and the telecommunications sector,” the press release said.

The trio revealed their strong intention to explore blockchain functionality in digital identity, decentralized finance (DeFi), supply chain transparency, cross-border transactions, and enhanced privacy.

The partnership says it will look to grow its ranks by adding new companies from a range of sectors in the coming weeks. As per the MoU, the collaboration will promote user-friendly Web3 experience and seamless integration into existing processes.

Japan and Singapore are making another attempt at Web3 dominance

In the early days of blockchain, Japan and Singapore emerged as leading destinations for Web3 companies, but a series of catastrophic events pushed both jurisdictions back several steps.

Although revival efforts may be described as sluggish, private players are making a valiant effort to revive their local digital currency ecosystem. In Singapore, digital asset service providers have been ordered to hold clients’ funds in a statutory trust to protect investors from black swan events in the region.

In Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revealed that non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and DeFi could be the building blocks for a prosperous digital economy. Still, critics point to Coinbase’s recent exit as the beginning of a worrying trend for the sector.

Source: coingeek.com