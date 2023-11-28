AssetClub Unveils GameFi Project with 1M Token Airdrop: Traditional Finance Merges with Web3

[PRESS RELEASE – HONGKONG, CHINA, November 28th, 2023]

The growth of the crypto market has been hindered since 2023. Lack of funding, loss of existing users, insufficient incremental users, high entry barriers and unclear regional policies have thrown the crypto asset market into crisis.

While the crypto market has made significant progress over the past few years, there is still a degree of skepticism regarding the acceptance of digital assets by the traditional financial community, limiting the crypto market’s access to more investors and liquidity.

The collision and integration of traditional finance and Web3 has accompanied the development of the industry. However, due to the insufficient popularity of blockchain technology, traditional financial users cannot easily enter Web3, and the high usage threshold and education cost of Web3 products have also been important factors limiting the development of the industry.

Bear Market Dilemma, Web3 Embrace Traditional Finance

There are enough funds and users in traditional finance. Thus, how to introduce traditional financial resources and users into Web3 has become a focus within the industry. And there are not many products on the market yet that can solve this problem.

Recently, a team from Hong Kong launched a GameFi project in hopes of solving the above problems.

AssetClub, a mobile application based on Web3, recently launched its investment game, and its million ACC token airdrop is currently underway. And it plans to launch a decentralized investor community and a digital asset investment platform in the next phase. Through these actions, AssetClub is committed to leading global investors into a new era of digital assets by providing a fair and open investment platform based on a decentralized network.

In order to reduce the difficulty of using Web3 products and user education costs, AssetClub has also created innovative solutions to integrate digital asset investment into the game, allowing users to easily and intuitively experience the role of investors .

While playing the game, it teaches users Web3 knowledge, making the investment process easier and more fun, and greatly reducing the learning cost for users. Through real-time market information and community interaction, it helps users adjust strategies, build a digital asset community, and provide Web2 users a new experience of integrating investment and gaming.

AssetClub has turned the traditional concept of investing on its head. Through a combination of simulation and randomness, it allows players to verify and optimize investment strategies in a short period of time.

Digital asset elements have been integrated into the game, including digital currency, collateralized income, DeFi, RWA, etc., allowing users to gradually understand the concept of digital assets and enter the era of digital assets through the game. It helps to do so. Through these innovations, AssetClub becomes the world’s first product to integrate real-world investment experience into a game, furthering the concept of Web3 Native.

Friendly policies, community builds Web3 together

Even in a bear market, bull market expectations are very strong. The power of community is the eternal engine for project operation and initiation. Especially in a bear market, community building becomes the best of times.

Data such as community size, activity rate, and governance voting participation rate reflect the health of a community and provide reliable support and motivation for the project. No matter how the market fluctuates, the power of the community is always an essential factor in the success of a Web3 project.

In 2023, Hong Kong chose to actively adopt Web3. Three Dao is the first official co-organized community of Hong Kong Cyberport, focusing on cutting-edge innovation areas such as Web3 and AI.

As the first batch of incubation projects of the Three DAO Creation Camp, AssetClub has the same policy and resource advantages as the Hong Kong team, with the encouragement of policies, AssetClub to become a bridge for traditional financial users to enter Web3 committed to.

Based on this concept, AssetClub creates a global community of digital asset investors within its app, using Ordinals/BRC20 to leverage its natural community properties to create a borderless, decentralized and shared investment world.

In the game, users can not only obtain digital assets such as game tokens ACC and NFTs, but also trade these assets in the community, allowing users to actually own digital assets.

Inspired by immersive games, AssetClub creates the investor community as a unique “value social network”. Social values ​​exist in the form of tokens. Low-level users need to pay ACC tokens to connect with high-level users, which improves the sense of social value and makes users pay more attention to social relationships.

The core “social class” is a multi-layered and multidimensional social space within the game. High-tier users can access all content, while low-tier users can only view content within that tier, prompting users to upgrade their tier and protect privacy. Through the Value Social Network, AssetClub is committed to creating a more fair, transparent and valuable social environment so that every user can find their value and status.

AssetClub: Accelerate the era of digital assets and actively embrace the future

AssetClub is committed to helping global users accelerate their entry into the digital asset era, and allows users to have an in-depth experience of digital asset investment while having fun through a real simulated investment game.

AssetClub is not just a game, but also a global investor community, trying to lead users into a decentralized online world through Ordinals/BRC20 technology. This enables users to break geographical restrictions, allowing everyone to access Web3 more easily and reducing the Web3 asset investment threshold, creating a simple and easy-to-use Web3 product, ushering in the advent of the digital asset era. Promotes, and provides to investors around the world. Unlimited possibilities for a journey of exploration.

