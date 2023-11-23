Asset Servicing Digital Asset News

GC Exchange FZE (GCEX), part of the GCEX Group, has been granted an Operational Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license for VA Broker Dealer services from the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) of Dubai.

In Dubai, GCEX aims to launch a market operation as a VASP that enables brokers, hedge funds, family offices and professional traders to access its liquidity across a range of digital assets and technology solutions.

GCEX facilitates back-end and front-end institutional access to digital assets through its proprietary XplorDigital trading solutions that cover regulation, regulated custody, safety of funds, Tier 1 liquidity and technology.

Mehtap Onder, Managing Director of GCEX in Dubai, comments: “VARA is a leader in the global digital asset industry, and we are the first to receive approval to operate with client money accounts, highlighting our focus on client security. Are firm.

“Being a regulated entity in the sector is important to us – it is the ideal way to demonstrate our commitment to adhering to international standards and implementing strong processes, with transparency and investor protection at the core of our offering.”