Following the success of Asset Finance Connect’s inaugural Next Generation Workshop in June, the Next Generation stream, in collaboration with the Leasing Foundation, will return to the AFC Autumn Conference on 29 November at venues including 155 Bishopsgate, London.

Auto and asset finance companies can enroll young professionals from their organizations to attend conference sessions to network with their peers, as well as learn about the industry from auto, asset and equipment finance industry leaders . Details of how to apply for tickets, which are available at the discounted rate of £120 + VAT, are at the bottom of the article.

Edward Peck, CEO of Asset Finance Connect, commented, “Asset Finance Connect’s Next Generation Workshop will continue to shine a light on the young industry professionals who will help shape the future of the asset finance sector. As an industry we must encourage, develop and retain this emerging talent. This session will allow participants to gain insight into businesses outside their own organisation, as well as share their views, experiences and challenges with their peers on issues impacting their careers and future development. as well as gain insights from a variety of industry representatives.

One of the world’s leading auto finance thought leaders, Marcela Merli of CA Auto Bank, will be the keynote speaker, presenting the next generation community at the AFC Workshop. She will build on the themes raised in the November 2022 AFC webcast, focusing on diversity and inclusion in the industry. As a working mother and a senior leadership figure in the industry, Marcella will discuss the role of women in financial services as well as the importance of a diverse workforce and attracting diverse talent to the industry.

Next Generation delegates, including the 30 Under 30 winners announced at the conference, will be invited to join roundtables to network and engage in practical discussions with their peers on: D&I, the impact of Covid, their own Focusing on career progression, balancing work and personal life, the impact of career breaks and balancing career ambitions. Industry professionals from the Leasing Foundation community and previous 30 for 30 groups will serve as moderators, providing additional insight on the topics.

Nathan Mollett, Chairman of the Leasing Foundation, said: “It is great to partner again with Asset Finance Connect to deliver another Next Generation Workshop at the AFC Autumn Conference. These events provide a great opportunity for the next generation of talent to collaborate with each other and think about how they can influence the future of our industry and be a force for good. The Leasing Foundation and AFC are fully committed to facilitating this.”

Tickets for the AFC Autumn Conference will be available to our young professionals and exclusive access to the Next Generation Workshop at the special rate of £120 plus VAT. Register today as spaces are limited for the Next Generation Breakout session. Visit the Asset Finance Connect Autumn Conference website for more information about the event.

Young professionals who would like to attend the Next Generation Workshop on November 29 should email [email protected]. If you have any questions or need more information about Next Generation Session, please contact [email protected].

