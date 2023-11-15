Assessing the growing market for Patrick Kane - Bleacher Nation

There’s a lot going on around the NHL and the Blackhawks haven’t played a game in a few days. There is growing talk about an old friend who appears to be close to finding a new home. The Patrick Kane free agent market is taking shape, and rumors have begun to fly as they did in the weeks leading up to last year’s trade deadline.

So let’s take a look at the teams being named and assess their needs/potential to sign him.

Patrick Kane Market

There has been a lot of discussion about Kane’s name in the last few weeks. According to Pierre Lebrun athletic“Agent Pat Bryson continues to move the process forward on UFA Patrick Kane and has Zoom calls scheduled with interested teams this weekend, including both coaches and GMs.”

Which teams are dialing?

Patrick Kane, who is training in Oakville, Ontario… starting the process of meeting with teams… heard he met with the Toronto Maple Leafs today. – John Shannon (@JShannonhl) 15 November 2023

Shannon too informed of Florida, Tampa, Carolina and Dallas are all interested. Adrian Dater recently tweeted that the Avalanche are in the mix. of larry brooks New York Post Is reporting that Rangers won’t be in the mix, but I’m hearing differently. LeBrun referred to the Sabres, quoting their general manager:

Sabers GM Kevin Adams said, “Yes, we are a team that checked on him once he became a free agent and we asked him to keep us informed and that’s what he did.” “We’ll see where it goes from there.”

So let’s break down some of the obstacles, shall we?

Buffalo

Current Cap Space: $8,941,434

need: Increasing

Chances of winning: shrink

After their game on Tuesday night, Sabers head coach Don Granato said that Taj Thompson will likely miss “significant time” after leaving the game with two injuries, the second of which appears to be caused by a bullet to his hand/wrist area. It happens. So if he ends up on LTIR (which would be a cruel blow) their needs and their cap space could increase. They are currently seventh in the Atlantic and have a goal difference of minus six.

dallas

Current Cap Space: $562,672

need: minor

Chances of winning: strong

On David Pagnotta fourth period The Dallas connection has been everywhere since the 2022 draft. Kane has previously played with Tyler Seguin, who is the poster child for Pavelski career second acts (is there such a thing as a poster adult?) and the stars are a wagon. They enter Wednesday with a five-point gap between themselves and second-place Colorado in the Central and a plus-13 goal differential in 15 games. This would be a total luxury extravaganza for the stars. Their only problem is the lack of cap space. who goes?

toronto

Current Cap Space: $59,999

need: Huh

Chances of winning: Huh

The Leafs are tied with Detroit for third in the Atlantic and have only a plus-one goal differential through 15 games. They are sixth in the league with 55 goals in 15 games. Crime is not their problem. There is defense and goal setting. So why not sign another sniper that you can’t afford to further increase your chances of winning a Stanley Cup… meh. Like Dallas, Toronto will need to do some heavy lifting to do the financial gymnastics to fit Kane, and that could mean a bigger trade than they’re willing to make at this point. Is.

NY Rangers

Current Cap Space: $10,262,500

need: Huh

Chances of winning: Great

With all due respect to Brooks, it’s sexy. The Rangers have cap space to make a deal, and may be the best team in the NHL at the moment. They have the second-best goal differential in the Eastern Conference (+16), they are phenomenal defensively (31 goals allowed in 14 games) and their friend Bradman is still there. The only question for me is why mess with chemistry if they already have it going? Well… winning the whole thing, that’s why. And adding Kane could be that step.

carolina

Current Cap Space: $2,055,724

need: strong

Chances of winning: Huh

I understand why Carolina is upset, but they really are the most confusing team to me this early in the season. The team that was supposed to be strong on the backend has big questions in net, their blue line has been very weak – and that may be too modest – and they don’t have the cap space to afford Kane to fix them. It is out of the question. Other needs.

Florida

Current Cap Space: $7,615,000

need: Huh

Chances of winning: Good

The Panthers have won five in a row and their 21 points are third-best in the Eastern Conference. They have enough cap space to make an interesting offer, but they may need to move some bodies to make it all work in the end. They’re going to get their top defensive duo – Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour – back at some point and then they can really start something. Remember: They made the final last year. But with Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett as the top two right wings, how does 88 feel about perhaps being a third option there?

tampa

Current Cap Space: $7,400,000

need: Huh

Chances of winning: Ok

Keep in mind here that their cap space looks good only because they have Andrei Vasilevskiy on LTIR, and he has already started skating. It would be especially ironic for Blackhawks fans if the Bolts felt that pairing Patrick Kane with Brandon Hagel was enough to get them back to the top of the mountain, and that could be the game. Or perhaps he’ll skate with another former No. 1 overall pick, Steven Stamkos? Either way, the Bolts need to be much better defensively than they are right now to win the Cup, so I’m not necessarily buying a run on Kane and their future Hall of Fame netminder as the solution. I am returning.

