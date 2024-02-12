Assam Finance Minister to present state budget for 2024-25 today

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will present the state budget for 2024-25 on the floor of the Assam Assembly on Monday.

This budget will be his fourth budget and earlier the state Finance Minister had told ANI that this budget will be a realistic budget.

The budget session of the state assembly began on February 5 and will continue till February 28.

Last year, NIOG had presented a budget with an estimated total expenditure for the year at Rs 3.21 lakh crore.

Earlier, to stop magical cures in the name of treatment, the Assam Cabinet had approved the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024.

Announcing the decisions of the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Seva Bhawan in Guwahati on Saturday evening, Assam Tourism Minister Jayant Malla Barua said that the state cabinet approved the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill. Is. , 2024, to provide relief to the victims of magical cures in the name of cure.

“If any person is found guilty of committing unlawful acts in the name of healing or magical remedies, he shall be punished with imprisonment and fine. The proposed Bill seeks to restrict and end the practices of magical healing in the name of treating certain congenital diseases such as deafness, mutism, blindness, physical deformities, autism etc. It will completely ban such treatment sessions and provide for strict punitive action against practitioners practicing extortion. Poor and deprived people in the name of treatment,” Baruah said.

The state Cabinet also approved setting up of Wildlife Safari and Rescue Center in Namdang Reserve Forest of Dibrugarh district at an estimated project cost of Rs 259 crore to provide rescue and rehabilitation services for the fauna of the area.

“The Wildlife Safari and Rescue Center will feature international-standard safaris featuring herbivores, carnivores and birding; walking trails and other attractions in natural surroundings; A complete veterinary facility catering to the needs of animals; and rescue and rehabilitation services. It will become an attraction for local and domestic tourists, employ approximately 100 skilled and unskilled employees, and in addition, provide employment opportunities to at least 50,000 people in the vicinity of the proposed site by providing employment opportunities through provision of services and goods. Will have economic impact on life. For visitors,” Baruah said.

The minister also said that the state cabinet has approved the ‘Ten City Development Concept’ (two cities-one scheme) to ensure sustainable urban development.

“The ten cities – Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Nagaon, Tezpur, North-Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon, Silchar, Karimganj, Dhubri, and Haflong/Diphu – will be ‘lighthouses’ for other urban local bodies in the state. The minister said.

The state Cabinet also approved the Gram Raksha Sangathan (Amendment) Bill, 2024, a bill to amend the Assam Municipal Act, 1956, for efficient urban administration, and the proposed bill seeks to define the roles and responsibilities of the three state municipal cadastres. There are: Assam Urban Administrative Service, Assam Urban Engineering Service, and Assam Urban Financial Service.

The Assam Cabinet also approved the creation of 352 posts in Assam Secretariat Service and Assam Secretariat Subordinate Service.

