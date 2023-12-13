The new law expands existing state law that protects racehorses by prohibiting the slaughter and sale of all horses for human or animal consumption.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign S.2163-B into law to protect New York’s horses from cruelty to animals appreciates. Sold and taken to slaughter. Supported by Assemblymember Deborah Glick (D-Manhattan) and Senator Joseph Addabbo (D-Woodhaven), this legislation was overwhelmingly approved by the New York State Legislature earlier this year, and the new law is scheduled to take effect 120 days from today. Is.

ASPCA logo. (PRNewsPhoto/ASPCA)

The measure is a follow-up to a 2021 law enacted by Gov. Hochul that outlawed the sale or transportation of Thoroughbred and Standardbred horses for the purpose of slaughter, deeming the practice fundamentally cruel and inhumane. This prohibition was an urgently needed first step because most horses destined for slaughter are crammed into crowded trailers without access to food, water or rest, and many suffer serious injuries or death during transport. . Once they reach the slaughterhouse, their deaths are even more gruesome. Due to their biology, horses are difficult to stun effectively, and require repeated blows and even dismemberment to remain conscious. However, the original law made it difficult for officers to stop a horse trailer headed to the border to determine what breed each horse belonged to. The enactment of S.2163-B makes existing law fairer and more effective by protecting all horses, not just racehorses.

“83 percent of Americans oppose the slaughter of horses for human consumption and Congress has already taken action to close slaughterhouses in the US, but a legal loophole still allows thousands of American horses to be shipped to Canada and Mexico each year. allows them to be slaughtered for their meat,” said Bill Ketzer, senior legislative director for the ASPCA’s Eastern Division. “With the enactment of this new law, New York has taken a stand against the cruel, unnecessary and predatory horse slaughter industry. We are grateful to Assemblymember Glick and Senator Addabbo for their commitment to ending the transportation and slaughter of all horses and We thank Governor Hochul for strengthening existing laws to protect thousands of horses and ensuring that New York will no longer be part of the slaughter pipeline.”

ASPCA research shows that 2.3 million Americans have the interest and resources to adopt a horse, indicating that there are more than enough homes for the approximately 20,000 American horses that were exported for slaughter last year. This means that every horse that is sent to slaughter may have to wait at home, if given the opportunity to find it, or receive compassionate care at the end of life close to home – which is the case at commercial slaughter. It is very far from. America’s horse adoption community works with foster and adoptive families to match horses in their care, with the number of adoptions increasing each year, but as long as financial incentives for slaughter exist, it Will continue to hinder the life-saving efforts of rescue and welfare groups. Providing humane care to horses.

The horse slaughter industry not only exploits the horses themselves who must endure grueling journeys to slaughter plants and inhumane deaths, but it also harms the broader equine community, including horse owners, riders, and rescuers who fear that Their horses will end up in the slaughter pipeline. Despite their best efforts to keep them safe. Kill buyers – people who buy horses to ship to slaughter in Canada and Mexico – participate in auctions and are often outcompeted by rescue groups trying to help vulnerable horses. Kills have also been known to present themselves to good homes to buyers in response to advertisements from horse owners who can no longer care for their animals. Many owners are so fearful that they may even keep their horses beyond the limits that they can afford basic care to prevent their animals from being sold for slaughter, causing further suffering. In fact, nearly 75 percent of horse owners surveyed at the ASPCA’s Equine Transition and Adoption Center admitted that the threat of horse slaughter played a primary role in causing abandonment and delaying care.

The ASPCA is committed to ensuring good welfare for all horses in America by creating programs that support horses and their owners, advocating for stronger laws for these under-protected animals, and reimagining and increasing horse adoption. In addition to supporting efforts to ban horse slaughter at the state level, the ASPCA is also advocating for passage of the Save America’s Forgotten Equines (SAFE) Act (H.R.3475/S.2037), federal legislation that would permanently Will save American horses from commercial. Slaughter by expanding the Dog and Cat Meat Prohibition Act, passed as part of the 2018 Farm Bill, to include horses, thereby prohibiting the commercial slaughter of horses in the US and their use for that purpose abroad. Export ended.

For more information about the ASPCA’s work to ban horse slaughter or to join the ASPCA Advocacy Brigade, please visit www.aspca.org.

About ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization founded in North America and today serves as the nation’s leading voice for vulnerable and suffering animals. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, horses, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through grassroots disaster and cruelty intervention, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the shelter and veterinary community through research, training and resources. Visit for more information www.ASPCA.org And follow ASPCA Facebook , x , Instagram And TIC Toc ,

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspca-commends-gov-hochul-for-signing-bill-to-protect-new-york-horses-from-slaughter -302014619.html

Source ASPCA

Source