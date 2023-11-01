Asos sales could fall another 15% as online retailer continues to struggle

The online retailer is trying to liquidate almost £1.1 billion worth of excess stock

Asos’ pre-tax loss more than ninefold last year to £296.7 million

Its turnover also fell 10% to £3.55bn amid cost-of-living pressures

Clearout: Struggling online retailer ASOS is trying to clear around £1.1 billion of excess stock

Asos has warned that sales could fall by another 15 per cent in 2024 as it posts steep annual losses amid a weak consumer retail backdrop.

The struggling online retailer is trying to liquidate around £1.1 billion of excess stock as part of a turnaround plan led by Chief Executive Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte.

It said the remaining surplus inventory is expected to be cleared by the end of the current financial year, having already been reduced by 84 per cent in the 12 months ending September 3.

However, this has had a serious impact on its revenues and earnings, which rose more than ninefold to £296.7 million on a pre-tax basis last year.

Profitability was impacted by a £133.2 million stock write-off program as well as the cost of reducing warehouse and head office space.

Meanwhile, turnover fell 10 per cent to £3.55bn as cost-of-living pressures led its young consumer base to cut back on clothing purchases, and the lack of Covid-related restrictions kept customers back at high street outlets. Are.

Revenue in the UK was hit by poor summer weather and substantial discounting by rivals, who are also attempting to clear excess stock.

The London-based company expects total sales to fall 5 to 15 percent in the 2024 financial year, with business slowing in the first half before returning to growth in the final quarter.

Following the announcement, Asos shares fell 9.1 per cent to 359.5p on Wednesday morning, meaning their value has declined by more than 99 per cent since March 2021.

Despite the warning, Calamonte said 2023 has been ‘a year of good progress for Asos in a very challenging environment’.

He said the company has reduced its stock levels by about 30 per cent, strengthened its balance sheet by refinancing and removing profit-based covenants, and ‘significantly improved’ its core profits.

Yet net debt more than doubled last year to £319.5m, while the group faces stiff competition from newcomers such as Sheen.

Asos is reportedly looking to sell the TJ Topshop brand, which it bought just two years ago, from Sir Philip Green’s collapsed Arcadia retail empire to Ted Baker owner Authentic Brands Group.

In its most recent annual report the company valued the brand assets, which include Topman and Miss Selfridge, at £265 million.

Julie Palmer, partner at corporate restructuring specialist Begbies Traynor, said: ‘It may be that this trading environment is prompting retailers to strengthen their balance sheets by rapidly selling assets, like their unwanted clothes.

‘Management insist that their transformation agenda provides a strong foundation for a ‘return to fashion’, but the road ahead is going to be tough as inflation erodes more disposable income and customers spend less. .

‘Sadly, cutting down waste wood will not be enough to get this business back on track.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk