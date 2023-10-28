Asos has struggled to integrate Topshop into its online-only business – Julian Simonds

Struggling online fashion retailer Asos is in talks to sell Topshop, the US company behind brands like Ted Baker, Reebok and Forever 21.

Authentic Brands Group, which also owns David Beckham’s brand portfolio, could acquire Topshop in a deal designed to unlock hundreds of millions of pounds in value, the Telegraph can reveal.

The planned takeover has sparked speculation among retail insiders that Topshop could make a surprise return to the high street, three years after collapsing in spectacular style as part of Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia empire.

Authentic Brands Group, founded by Canadian billionaire Jamie Salter, is planning to acquire Topshop after a failed attempt to buy the business in 2020.

The deal will put Mr Salter in more direct competition with retail tycoon Mike Ashley, founder of Frasers Group, which has built up stakes in Asos, Boohoo and Hugo Boss.

It will also mark the failure of Asos to successfully integrate Topshop into its online-only business, after fighting off rivals to acquire the brand in a £330m deal in February 2021.

At the time, Asos chose not to purchase any of the Topshop brand’s 70 stores, leading to the loss of thousands of jobs.

In its latest annual report, Asos valued Topshop’s assets, which also include Topman and Miss Selfridge, at £265 million.

Mr Salter’s backers include the private equity arm of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. Its huge cash reserves have fueled a buying spree of authentic brands in recent years.

Along with owning more than 20 fashion outlets and Barneys department stores, Authentic Brands also owns the rights to properties owned by the estates of Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Muhammad Ali.

Its bid to buy Topshop could help Asos’ efforts to turn around the business after it was hit by a recent decline in sales.

The online retailer’s challenges have led to its London Stock Exchange-listed shares falling more than 30 percent in the past year. The business is now valued at £461.6 million, down from a peak of more than £5 billion at the time it bought Topshop.

The drop in value has fueled speculation that the business could be taken private by one of a handful of investors, with Mike Ashley and Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen also among the rumored contenders.

As for Authentic Brands, which was founded in New York in 2010, its billionaire founder, Mr. Salter, has long declared himself a staunch supporter of brick-and-mortar retail.

Mr Salter previously turned around bankrupt retailers such as Brooks Brothers and Forever 21 and his group now boasts more than 50 brands worldwide and revenues of more than $29 billion. It has 13,100 freestanding stores.

Several years ago, the chief executive said: “We need bricks and mortar. Retail really needs this”.

Any deal for Topshop would boost their transatlantic ambitions, and build on their £211m acquisition of Ted Baker last year.

At the time of the deal, Authentic Brands said it had strengthened “its brand presence in the UK, Europe and the Middle East” and was in line with its “strategic focus” to diversify its portfolio beyond the US.

Last week, Asos warned that its annual earnings were likely to fall short of previous guidance as it pushed back its full-year results by seven days.

The warning comes after four consecutive quarters of declining sales at Asos.

Due to this, the company has started charging customers while returning goods and has restricted the option of buying now and paying later.

Asos declined to comment. Authentic brands were also contacted.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com