Asos has said it will close a major UK warehouse just two years after opening it to cut costs due to falling sales.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Asos said it expected to save £20m a year by closing its site in Lichfield, Staffordshire, which comes less than a year after it closed three of its storage facilities.

Asos said the decision was made as part of a plan to significantly reduce the number of products it stocks, as it reduces its “endless aisles” of clothing. The Telegraph revealed at the weekend that it is in talks to sell Topshop, which it acquired in 2021 and values ​​at £265m, to US retailer Authentic Brands.

It has already reduced stock levels by almost 30 per cent over the past year, but has now told investors it will cut stock numbers by a further 16 per cent over the next 12 months.

Asos said the £90m site, which opened in 2021, “offers the flexibility to sell the facility or reopen it depending on our capacity requirements”.

The move comes as Asos steps up turnaround efforts under Chief Executive Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte, who is aiming to return to profitability.

In the latest financial year, the company’s pre-tax loss widened to almost £300m, compared to £32m a year earlier.

It has recently been on a spree to make its orders more profitable by cracking down on frequent returns of clothes and cutting discounts.

Total sales fell 10 per cent in the latest financial year, as revenues reached £3.5 billion, while the decline was more pronounced in the UK, where it fell 13 per cent. This is believed to be because younger shoppers are struggling with cost of living pressures and are cutting back on spending on clothing.

Asos said this had resulted in “aggressive discounting” in the market.

Asos expects challenging conditions to continue over the next 12 months, with sales likely to fall between 5 per cent and 15 per cent next year.

However, it forecasts a return to growth in 2025, when earnings will return to pre-Covid levels.

It said the next year would be about “taking the necessary actions to get us on that path”, including discounting old stock to clear inventory and spending heavily on marketing.

Mr Calamonte said: “We are taking decisive action in the coming year to clear the stock brought under our old model, while significantly improving our speed to market and investing in our brand. “

