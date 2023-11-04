Asos and Boohoo fail to survive as online-only shopping falls out of fashion

Tie-up: Model Elle Macpherson for Boohoo brand Karen Millen

Hedge funds that had bet against Asos and Boohoo have been abandoned as shares in the embattled online retailers test new lows.

The two e-commerce groups that pioneered the fast fashion trend among young customers are currently the most ‘shorted’ shares on the stock market, meaning traders expect their value to drop even further, with new statistics show.

More than 7 per cent of Asos’ shares – and more than 6 per cent of Boohoo’s – are on loan. Boohoo owns several brands including Karen Millen.

It comes amid growing signs that sales at online-only companies have peaked as customers return to the high street. Internet shopping boomed during the pandemic, when lockdowns led to the closure of non-essential shops and working from home saw a sharp decline in demand for new clothes, especially dresses and suits.

But the end of Covid restrictions has seen a reversal in fortunes, with high street giants like Next and Marks & Spencer enjoying a significant revival.

These companies have been more successful in balancing online sales through apps and websites with brick-and-mortar stores.

It followed last week it raised its full-year profit guidance – its fourth such upgrade in six months – while Asos said it was dismantling a huge warehouse as sales fell and losses headed towards £300 million. gone up.

Experts say clothing retailers are having to adapt to changing customer behaviour.

‘The way people shop has changed,’ said Tamara Sender, director of fashion and retail at research group Mintel. ‘Although the trend of visiting stores to buy clothes and shoes has increased again in the last year, the engagement with online has increased.

‘People are using smartphones to check stock availability and compare prices while browsing in a physical store,’ he said. ‘As a result, more retailers are moving towards a hybrid approach.’

Last month, online women’s apparel retailer Sosandar unveiled plans to open physical stores for the first time. The AIM-listed company noted that around 60 per cent of sales in the £55bn clothing market are still in stores, with the rest online.

“Our customers love to shop online and they love to go to stores so we have to do both,” said co-founder Ali Hall.

Investors are not convinced that its hybrid model will deliver returns.

Co-founder Julie Lavington said: ‘Our share price is the same as when we turned over £1 million – except we’re now turning over £40 million. This is disturbing.

Analysts say established retailers are well positioned to benefit from changing shopping habits. Next’s latest update said online sales had increased by 6.5 per cent in the three months to October compared with last year, while in-store sales had fallen by 0.6 per cent due to the unseasonably warm weather.

Experts say it is too early to end fast fashion. They point to the success of controversial e-commerce retailer Shein, which last week spun off fashion group Missguided from Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group.

Sheen, which has been criticized for its treatment of workers in Chinese factories, is now making sales of more than £1bn in the UK. “It’s an incident,” Lavington said.

