Asos abandons diversity target in bonus scheme

Asos

In the latest sign of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) movement faltering, Asos bosses will no longer need to hit diversity targets to receive their bonuses.

The online fashion retailer said it is changing the criteria for its annual executive bonus scheme, making it based primarily on profits. Executives will also have to make progress on improving Asos’ share price and profit margins to receive their payment.

This comes amid investors turning away from ESG and pressure on companies to reprioritize profits.

Unilever, maker of Ben & Jerry’s, known for its ethical focus, recently abandoned its campaign to “force-fit” all of its brands with a social purpose after pressure from investors who previously The efforts were described as “ridiculous”.

Meanwhile, British oil companies Shell and BP also shifted their focus to oil and gas amid concerns that renewable energy is not boosting profits.

Asos said it had decided to remove ethical targets from annual bonuses as the change was to “focus management on what to deliver for the coming year”.

First, its plan included the need to assign more leadership roles to women and ethnic minorities. Bosses did not receive their annual bonus last year as Asos failed to meet all its targets.

As part of Asos’ wider diversity campaign, it says it aims to have 50 per cent female and 15 per cent ethnic minority representation at every leadership level by 2030.

It is understood this is part of an effort to prioritize the return to profit within the company, with Chief Executive Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte recently saying the next year would be spent “taking the necessary actions” to return Asos to growth. Will be about.

The company said it instead opted to incorporate diversity measures into its long-term incentive plan. This could potentially mean executives would have fewer shares if “reasonable progress” is not made on diversity over the next three years.

It said its focus on profitability meant it had decided to freeze incentives rather than allow executives to earn more if they achieved diversity targets.

It comes as the retailer scrambles to stem losses due to falling sales. In the latest financial year, the company’s pre-tax loss widened to almost £300m, compared with £32m a year earlier. Sales fell by 10 percent, with the decline more pronounced in Britain.

It has recently been looking at ways in which cash can be freed up. The Telegraph revealed earlier this month that Asos was in talks to sell fashion brand Topshop to US retailer Authentic Brands, which it acquired in 2021 in a deal valued at £265m.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com