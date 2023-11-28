ASML Stock: Maintaining Dominance Is Expensive (NASDAQ:ASML)

sweetbunfactory

investment thesis

Company Overview

Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography (ASML Holdings NV) (NASDAQ:ASML), founded in 1984 with headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands, is a Dutch corporation specializing in the development and manufacturing of photolithography machines that are used to print computer chips. Is done in production. The company has a reportable segment in Lithography Solutions.

Strengths and weaknesses/risks

Born out of the early technological developments of American laboratories such as AT&T Labs, ASML began to commercialize lithography machine production and soon expanded into a multinational business, with suppliers from around the world as part of its production and supply chain. Various partners of manufacturers were involved. Outside the Netherlands, its key locations are five in the US, three in China and three in Taiwan, highlighting the strategic importance of these three countries. It has one location each in Germany, Japan and South Korea.

ASML: Worldwide Location (www.asml.com)

ASML considers itself a holistic lithography solutions provider in the sense that the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of lithography, metrology and inspection systems are being integrated holistically to monitor and deliver results and performance. This makes sense because the precision-driven demand for its end products and systems requires all units to work closely together. Obviously, ASML’s strength comes from its ability to research and innovate, but to manage its systems and products, technical understanding is first and foremost. Its performance is no less impressive when you look at where its costs went – ​​it recorded more than 75% of its operating expenses as R&D expenditure. So it is safe to say that almost the entire company is viewed as a research department. The advantage of this approach with continuous product customization without segmentation between units has led to beneficial results even during the most challenging times as in the recent global supply chain challenges. Not only has it maintained a stable operating expense ratio to revenue during challenging times, but it has also reduced the revenue cost ratio from 55% to around 45% since 2020, which has been a long-term declining trend. Last twenty years.

ASML: Cost and Expense Analysis (calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with company data)

Most of ASML’s early innovations came from a few key areas: optical sensors, scanner dynamics and controls, immersion technology, and system architecture. All of these are dedicated to optimizing the Rayleigh criterion, the resolution equation that determines how small features can be printed on a chip. The company’s immersion lithography scanners have strengthened its technology leadership since the 90s, and continue to innovate further to ensure that its products are in line with Moore’s Law. In doing so, its net income and EBITDA as well as its revenue are doubling approximately every five years.

ASML: Revenue vs. EBITDA (calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with company data)

Over the past ten years, ASML has acquired other companies that can complement its core metrology and electron optics design capability, such as HMI and Mapper. As the company’s systems become more complex with large-scale engineering challenges, its latest focus also includes innovating in materials science such as wafer table coating and corrosion solutions, and algorithmic optimization to enhance alignment and overlay metrology. Is included. Its computational lithography products provide another layer of precision for customers’ production. This path of innovation combining in-house core innovation with complementary acquisitions is a proven strategy throughout its history. Even though it has about $5 billion in cash, which is one of the highest, its current ratio is only 1.5x, which is one of the lowest. On the debt side, even though its total debt is at an all-time high, both its debt-to-equity and debt-to-EBITDA ratios are relatively low.

ASML’s change in working capital marked its biggest decline in the negative since ’08. However this is in the context of its cash flow coming down from all-time highs. Most valuable targets have also become quite expensive due to the recent AI-driven surge. With management’s usual prudent style, we think it will not make any major acquisitions. The pace of innovation will largely depend on its in-house core research in the near term. According to Moore’s Law, 2024 should see the application of 2.5 nm chips. The company’s answer to the next generation product is the Hi_NA EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography) platform, which increases the aperture in the Rayleigh criterion from 0.33NA to 0.55 Hi-NA. According to ASML, this design will have 70% higher resolution capability than its current EUV platform starting with 3nm logic nodes followed by memory nodes. This new platform is expected to be used to make deliveries by 2025. On the back of such efforts is a 100% increase in its R&D spending since 2020, from about half a billion dollars a year to now $1 billion a year. Such break-neck momentum is hard to replicate without squeezing its margins, should its revenue growth remain stable.

ASML: Change in working capital (calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with company data)

The company’s cash conversion cycle is currently at the average for the last ten years. But in recent years it has become more unstable. Annual weather has become more pronounced and the longest days can be almost twice as long as the shortest. This is another perspective on why management would need to have more cash at the end of the period.

ASML: Cash Conversion Cycle (calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with company data)

The greatest risks to ASML’s continued success come from industry cycles, partner and customer dependencies, each of which has inherent geopolitical risks. The volatile cash conversion cycle at the company coincides with the current semiconductor product cycle of near-term weakness and long-term bullish trends. We expect such a volatile cash conversion cycle for ASML to continue over the next 12 months.

Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue (World Semiconductor Trade Statistics)

Also, the company’s retained earnings as a percentage of revenue has fallen to the lowest on a TTM basis. This weak ratio comes as its revenue was at an all-time high while its retained earnings have remained flat since the end of 2021. The average ratio for the company is around 70% before 2020. On the one hand, this shows that the company can improve and on the other hand, should its topline continue to withstand the weak macro environment and industry trends it could remain at this level for some time.

ASML: Retained Earnings (calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with company data)

Financial Overview and Evaluation

ASML: Financial Overview (calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with company data)

Due to political and geographic risks, ASML’s near-term growth picture is expected to be weak. AI-driven demand is a long-term growth trend but a large portion of the visibility has already been priced in. We think the current price is at the upper end of ASML’s fair valuation. Not only is it costly for the company to maintain its dominance, but it is also costly for investors to buy into its shares right now.

conclusion

With a vast global network on both the supply and demand sides, ASML holds the key to every important corner of the semiconductor industry. Its leadership position and dominance is maintained with laser-focused innovation. But to maintain this position, the company will have to either increase its in-house research or make acquisitions by paying premium prices. It is under near-term growth pressure, facing a macro environment driven by a weak industrial cycle and geopolitical risks. With most long-term prospects priced in, its stock is a Hold for now.

