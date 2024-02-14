AMSTERDAM, Feb 14 (Reuters) – ASML, the biggest supplier of equipment to computer chip makers, said on Wednesday that geopolitical tensions and any extension of a U.S.-led campaign to restrict its exports to China made it a business risk. Has happened.

In its annual report published on Wednesday, the Dutch company flagged a growing list of sanctions imposed by the United States, mostly with the consent of the Dutch government.

These include Dutch licensing requirements for most of ASML’s advanced product lines, as well as a unilateral move by the US to ban the export of old equipment to unspecified Chinese plants in October 2023.

“The list of Chinese entities affected by export control sanctions expands through 2022,” the company wrote.

“The list of restricted customers and the scope of the restrictions are subject to change.”

In January, it said it expected US and Dutch export restrictions to reduce sales of its mid-range “DUV” product line in China by about 10% to 15% this year, after reaching record levels in 2023.

Following a US-led campaign to slow Beijing’s technological and military advances, ASML has been banned from selling its most advanced EUV tool lines in China since 2019 and has never sold EUV tools there.

For its part, the Chinese government is subsidizing domestic chip-making for self-reliance, as it is a major importer of chips for its own market and its own manufacturing industries.

ASML dominates the market for lithography systems, machines used to help create circuitry in a key step of the chipmaking process.

In 2023, while many chipmakers were slowing orders due to the slowdown in the industry, China overtook South Korea to become ASML’s second-largest market, representing 26.3% of sales, while Taiwan was the largest market with 29.3%. Remained.

ASML noted that its list of rivals is expanding beyond traditional rivalries with Japan’s Canon and Nikon and non-lithography US firms Applied Materials and KLA Corp in its old core business.

“We face competition from new competitors with substantial financial resources, as well as from competitors driven by the ambition of self-reliance in the geopolitical context.”

Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (SMEE) is China’s most famous manufacturer of lithography machines. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Source