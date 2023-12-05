ASM International to invest $300 million in Arizona expansion

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM/PHOENIX, Arizona (Reuters) – ASM International NV, a supplier to computer chip makers, will invest $300 million to expand its research and development (R&D) operations in Arizona, the company’s largest R&D center, it said. Said on Tuesday.

CEO Benjamin Loh said the decision was made in part because of ASM’s existing presence in Arizona and in part because of the state’s growing importance as a semiconductor manufacturing hub.

“Intel and TSMC are some of our largest customers, so collaborating with them on R&D benefits the entire semiconductor industry and supply chain,” he told Reuters.

“We are able to work directly with them on the next semiconductor innovations.”

The company will build a new facility, including a laboratory and clean rooms, on a 21-acre (8.5 ha) site in Scottsdale by 2026, which will add 500 additional employees to the 800 it currently has in Arizona.

ASM, headquartered in Almere, Netherlands, has been the best performer in the AEX index of Dutch blue chip shares this year, rising 90% to 447.95 euros. This comes amid optimism that the devices it sells will play a growing role in cutting-edge chips made by Taiwan’s TSMC.

ASM is the largest seller of atomic layer deposition (ALD) tools, which are used by chipmakers to create ultra-thin layers of material on silicon wafers. That step in the chip manufacturing process is becoming more important and repeated more often as chips become more complex.

Loh said ASM expects growth in China to moderate in 2024 after a strong 2023, with Chinese chip makers stockpiling more “mature” devices amid increased export restrictions imposed by the U.S. and Dutch governments. have taken.

“Even though China has become a much more important market than in the past, advanced technologies for ASM – such as the transition to 2nm gate-all-around device technologies – remain the most important driver,” he said, referring to a generation Hui said. The chips are expected to begin arriving early next year.

ASM competes with Japan’s Tokyo Electron as well as America’s Applied Materials and LAM Research.

