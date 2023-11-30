November 30, 2023
ASM International: Resilient performance amid market downturn (ASMIY)


sweetbunfactory

investment thesis

ASM International NV (OTCQX:ASMIY) (OTCPK:ASMXF), or hereafter ASMI, is a Dutch multinational corporation that sells ‘WFE’, a wafer fabrication equipment used to make microchips. With the booming semiconductor market, ASMI’s position is like selling a shovel to a gold rush.

Global data generated, copied and processed (Statista)

Q3 sales Year-on-Year % Change ‘CC’
ASMIY 9%
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) -31%
Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCPK:TOELF) -39%
KLA Corporation (KLAC) -12%
Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) -0.4%

Click to enlarge

FWD EV/EBITDA sales growth
assamese 26 30%
applied material 16 11%
Tokyo Electron 23 16%
KLA Corp 19 22%
Lam Research 21 13%
asml 26 21%

Click to enlarge

% decline in outstanding shares 2013 – 2023
AMAT 31%
asm 22%
Lam 19%
KLA 18%
telephone 13%
asml 10%

Click to enlarge

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

US consumer spending slows; Labor market continues to soften

November 30, 2023
MicroStrategy bought $593 million more Bitcoin in November

MicroStrategy bought $593 million more Bitcoin in November

November 30, 2023

You may have missed

US consumer spending slows; Labor market continues to soften

November 30, 2023
MicroStrategy bought $593 million more Bitcoin in November

MicroStrategy bought $593 million more Bitcoin in November

November 30, 2023
How to Save Money When Renting a Car

How to Save Money When Renting a Car

November 30, 2023
Only 35% of Cardano (ADA) holders are in profit: Data

Only 35% of Cardano (ADA) holders are in profit: Data

November 30, 2023
The head of the European Council says EU defense bonds could be a new asset class to boost arms makers amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

The head of the European Council says EU defense bonds could be a new asset class to boost arms makers amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.

November 30, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov fiercely targeted NATO and the West

November 30, 2023