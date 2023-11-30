ASM International: Resilient performance amid market downturn (ASMIY)

sweetbunfactory

investment thesis

ASM International NV (OTCQX:ASMIY) (OTCPK:ASMXF), or hereafter ASMI, is a Dutch multinational corporation that sells ‘WFE’, a wafer fabrication equipment used to make microchips. With the booming semiconductor market, ASMI’s position is like selling a shovel to a gold rush.

Global data generated, copied and processed (Statista)

The company offers an opportunity to gain exposure to the long-term secular growth tailwinds of the semiconductor market while protecting investors from intense competition among chip designers. ASMI belongs to a small group of international WFE companies that serve a small group of multinational wafer manufacturers. ASMI and its competitors have each also found their own edge, where they work closely with chipmakers to enhance future manufacturing processes in their respective areas of the semiconductor manufacturing process. For example, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has 80% market share in lithography. Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has 100% market share in the NAND etch market. Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCPK:TOELF) has 80% market share in the quoter/developer market. ASMI has a 55% market share in the atomic layer deposition ‘ALD’ market.

ASMI’s close collaboration with its customers also reduces the risk of strategic errors, such as those made by Intel Corporation (INTC) that led to loss of market share. This unique market position, combined with its rapid growth despite market challenges, enhances ASMI’s attractiveness as an investment prospect for investors seeking international diversification in their portfolios.

WFE market beyond recession

ASMI reported revenues of €622 million in the third quarter, representing 9% year-on-year growth at constant currencies, a remarkable performance given the current market downturn. The WFE market is experiencing a temporary stagnation after rapid growth over the past two years. Semiconductor makers are putting their capacity expansion projects on hold until demand picks up. Demand for memory chips declined sharply as the higher cost of living reduced demand for consumer electronics, which is the primary driver for DRAM chips. However, industry pundits expect a recovery as early as 2024. Semiconductor companies across the supply chain are accelerating R&D and planning capital spending to prepare for the renewed demand wave. ASMI increased its R&D spending by 70% in the third quarter of 2023. Tokyo Electron has completed construction of a groundbreaking R&D and production facility in Nirasaki and is building another production facility in Iwate, while Applied Materials is launching a massive multi-billion dollar project in California. The EPIC Centre, which when completed in 2026, is expected to be the largest R&D facility in the WFE region.

Q3 sales Year-on-Year % Change ‘CC’ ASMIY 9% Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) -31% Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCPK:TOELF) -39% KLA Corporation (KLAC) -12% Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) -0.4%

ASMI’s exemplary performance is partially attributed to its recent acquisition of LPE, which has enhanced its market position in the rapidly growing silicon carbide epitaxy market for power/analog applications. Silicon carbide is gaining popularity in the auto industry for electric vehicle applications due to its unique physical properties that allow faster charging and longer battery ranges.

Rapid growth in demand from China for mature logic chips not approved under recent laws in the Netherlands, the US and Japan is helping to offset the sluggish performance of leading logic chips.

ASMI and its partners suggested that this demand from China is sustainable. Nevertheless, there have been reports that the surge is due to a rush to secure critical technology, fearing that the interpretation of sanctions laws could expand the scope of restricted equipment exported to China. Furthermore, the surprise victory of Geert Wilders, often referred to as Europe’s Donald Trump, was a dramatic departure from mainstream politics in the Netherlands, which could potentially affect the country’s stance on various international issues, including sanctions on China. . The US is pressuring the Netherlands to restrict exports of advanced technology to China, which recently culminated in an export control agreement that takes effect in September 2023. Running on a nationalist platform, the right-wing parties of the Netherlands may prove more resistant to US-led sanctions, favoring more liberal policies for their domestic WFE companies, namely ASML and ASMI.

Beyond geopolitical risks, we see an important catalyst in the advent of Get All Around ‘GAA’ technology. This next-generation design allows the creation of faster and more power-efficient semiconductors, which are critical for next-generation applications such as high-performance computing. ASMI, with its expertise in ALD, is well positioned to benefit from this change, as ALD technology, where ASMI has a 55% market share, will increasingly require deposition steps in GaA technology.

valuation risk

ASMI isn’t particularly cheap, trading at a Forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 26x, at the upper end of the peer average. This is also above what ASMI has traded in the past. For example, the company’s 5-year average EV/EBITDA is 18x, which is 44% lower than the current ratio.

FWD EV/EBITDA sales growth assamese 26 30% applied material 16 11% Tokyo Electron 23 16% KLA Corp 19 22% Lam Research 21 13% asml 26 21%

Nevertheless, when evolution is taken into account, ASMI’s assessment becomes more acceptable. The company’s 5-year average sales growth at 30% is the highest among WFE leaders. The company’s position in silicon carbide epitaxy and GaA transition gives us confidence in continued medium and long-term growth.

Share buybacks and dividends

Apart from ASMI’s exemplary performance this year, one cannot ignore the cyclical nature of the WFE industry. Recessions are often followed by periods of high demand and growth. In this cyclical environment, ASMI’s share repurchase program is a valuable tool to return capital to shareholders.

Over the past ten years, ASMI’s shares outstanding have declined 22%, the second-highest decline among leading WFE companies.

% decline in outstanding shares 2013 – 2023 AMAT 31% asm 22% Lam 19% KLA 18% telephone 13% asml 10%

An equally important approach to shareholder returns is ASMI’s dividend program. In recent years, management has changed the dividend distribution frequency from annual to semi-annual and, more recently, quarterly distributions. Although ASMI pays a dividend each year, the amount paid has historically varied with the economic cycle. This strategy contrasts with AMAT’s focus on stable dividends and the dividend growth strategy of KLA and Lam and is more aligned with TOELF’s policy to distribute 50% of net income as dividends, which naturally produces a variable dividend yield. Is transformed into.

Summary

ASMI’s leading position in the semiconductor industry underlines its strong growth prospects in the wafer fabrication equipment market. The company’s involvement in cutting-edge ALD technology, its strategic expansion into the silicon carbide epitaxy market, and its key role in the transition to GaA technology provide accommodative tailwinds for future growth.

The company’s adeptness in handling the cyclical nature of the WFE sector, demonstrated by its share repurchase program and adaptive dividend policy, highlights its commitment to shareholder returns. This shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy and its leading market position provide ASMI an attractive opportunity in the semiconductor market.

Editor’s Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these shares.

