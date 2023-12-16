Ask the Expert: Why is my Volvo company car tax bill higher than expected?

Is the Volvo XC60 responsible for the high rate of BIK?

Dear Alex,

I am so fortunate that I was given a full discount on a car from the company of my choice; I’ve been a fan of Volvo for a long time and the XC60 in particular suits me well. So when my dealer told me the hybrid version would save me huge in company car tax, it was no big deal, and in fact my accountant believes the BIK [benefit-in-kind] Applicable £4,390.

However, my company’s payroll department tells me that my particular car rate is higher, and therefore BIK is payable at £8,232. At 40 per cent, company car tax is costing me £128 more per month than I believe it should be. Who is right – and did the dealer sell me a puppy?

– DW

Dear DW,

Your problem arises from the fact that Volvo changed the specification of your car at the end of the year in 2022, and as a result, the CO2 rating changed from 54 g/km to 24 g/km. This change brought with it a consequential and significant reduction in the BIK rate for which the model would be responsible.

The problem you have is that your car was registered in 2022, but according to the document you forwarded from the lease company, it has a CO2 rating of 54g/km.

I contacted my contact at Volvo to see if he could clear up the confusion, and he did – but unfortunately I don’t think the answer was what you were expecting.

You see, although your car was registered in January 2022, it was manufactured in July 2021, meaning it is actually an older model that was registered late.

This means that your company’s payroll department is correct, and the car is rated at 54 g/km, and therefore liable to the higher rate of BIK.

What the seller told you is not entirely a lie – even older plug-in hybrid models will be cheaper than the equivalent petrol or diesel under current BIK rules.

However, if you specifically ordered a later model with a lower CO2 rating, you won’t get that. The trouble is that it’s been almost two years now, I think you might have a hard time rejecting the car, even though it’s a problem that has just come up since your latest P11D revealed the problem.

Still, it may be worth calling the dealer to see if they are willing to offer some kind of compensation. You probably won’t find any happiness, but as with many things in life, you won’t know until you try.

