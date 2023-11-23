Ask the Expert: What’s the best way to merge your finances with your partner’s?

If you’re in a committed, long-term relationship and are considering this next step, experts suggest following specific guiding principles to foster a healthy and happy partnership. (Getty Images) (Hispanolistics via Getty Images)

Money can make or break a relationship.

That’s the view of at least three-quarters of Canadians surveyed by Coast Capital earlier this year, underscoring the need for a thoughtful approach to merger finance.

If you’re in a committed, long-term relationship and are considering this next step, experts suggest following specific guiding principles to foster a healthy and happy partnership.

Determine your own values ​​and needs

Natasha Knox, founder of Alafia Financial Wellness and financial planner, says there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to merging finances because each person will have different ideas about how money should work, which they often follow. -Deeply rooted in nutrition.

“Some people are happy with interdependence, but some of them see it as dependency,” Knox said in an interview. Yahoo Finance Canada. “Some people are very comfortable with a high level of transparency, others value privacy.”

Understanding these differences will help couples approach financial discussions more empathetically and constructively. So, before they “think about merging finances,” Knox says people should really think about their own core values ​​and needs.

Set ground rules early

One of the keys to effective financial support is proactiveness, says Jason Heath, managing director and financial planner at Objective Financial Partners.

“The sooner you set the ground rules, the better,” Heath said. Yahoo Finance Canada.

For example, couples opting for a joint account only for shared expenses must decide whether contributions will be equal or based on a percentage of their income.

Knox also suggests discussing additional topics such as how a person’s debt is managed, and what would happen if one partner loses his or her job.

Recognizing the potential impact of past money trauma, Heath stressed the importance of approaching these conversations with an open mind and refraining from taking anything personally. Otherwise, it may lead to conflict or cause a partner to shut out.

“And if you don’t talk about these things… it can get worse and cause problems down the road,” he said.

Look for ways to maximize your finances

Even if couples aren’t “perfectly reconciled,” Heath advises them to look for opportunities to maximize their finances within their established parameters.

“Generally speaking, there can be some real benefits for a couple looking at their finances holistically rather than individually,” he said.

For example, if one partner is in a higher tax bracket, contributing to their Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) may provide greater tax relief for the couple.

Heath referenced another scenario where one partner has debt and the other has money in a savings account. In such cases, he says it may be beneficial to use some of the savings to repay the loan, as the returns on savings are unlikely to exceed the interest payments.

“If you look at things in silos, sometimes you leave money on the table,” he said.

Consider the family law implications

Both Heath and Knox advise couples to be aware of family law in their home province.

For example, in BC, common-law couples who have lived together for two years are treated the same as legally married couples, meaning that family property and debts incurred during the relationship are common in the event of a separation. are divided equally.

“In other provinces, the person who borrowed the money is responsible for the money,” Knox said. “I would just say, read the family law act in your province, understand how it applies to you, and arrange your finances accordingly.”

Commit to transparency

No matter how you decide to manage your finances, Knox says it’s essential for committed couples to have some mechanism for transparency — even if it’s just a “good old spreadsheet.”

She says finances do not need to be “shared structurally”. Couples can adopt different methods to suit their preferences, and she is open to all of them.

“But there has to be some way to visualize the family so they can really see where things are,” Knox said. “Because at the end of the day, you’re in this together.”

Three Ways to Manage Your Money as a Couple

1. Joint Account

Knox points out that consolidating funds into a single joint account simplifies tracking and emphasizes the collective nature of the partnership.

“It’s not even a question,” he said. “There is no ‘mine’.” It’s just ‘ours’.”

This model may be helpful for families who have income inequality, Knox says, but it may not be a good fit for those who value fairness and may create control issues in some cases.

2. Joint account for shared expenses, individual accounts for personal use

This popular hybrid approach allows couples to combine their resources while maintaining some autonomy. While “it mostly works,” Knox warns that it can sometimes hide overspending.

“Spouses come to the table with their own money … but maybe they’re not saving,” he said. “Or they may be quietly accumulating debt that they’re not talking to their partner about.”

3. Separate accounts

Typically, in this scenario, the bills are split between the two partners.

“Maybe one covers the mortgage, the other covers insurance, WiFi, etc., and it kind of evens out,” Knox explained.

She says doing this in a healthy way requires a high level of trust and communication.

Farhan Devji is a Vancouver-based freelance journalist and published author. You can follow him on Twitter @FarhanDevji.

