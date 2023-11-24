Ask the Expert: What you need to know about travel insurance before you go on a trip

Canadians Gilles Dupont, left, and Monique Dupont, left, sit in the sun in Dania Beach, Florida, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2006. The temperature at DuPont’s home in Valley Field, a small town southwest of Montreal, was in the low 30s. Tuesday afternoon. Gilles Dupont laughingly joked, “We miss it a lot.” The couple resides in a Lauderdale Lakes, Florida condominium during their southern stay. (AP Photo/Miami Herald, Marsha Halpern) ** No Sales Magazine ** (AP Third Party)

Canadians looking for a sunny spot to escape the cold this winter will want to be prepared in case something goes wrong.

According to Matt Hands, vice president of insurance at RateHub, although most travel-related problems have been resolved after the pandemic, the industry is still working out the problems and the protection travel insurance can provide if things don’t go according to plan. .CA.

“The travel industry is still in a state of transition. It is in much better shape today than it was a year ago, but there will be flight delays,” Hands said in a recent interview. Yahoo Finance Canada.

“There is a lot of damage to goods. So having peace of mind in coverage that isn’t very expensive to add to a policy – ​​the most expensive part is obviously travel medical – is just something to give peace of mind in case something goes wrong.

Despite this peace of mind, not everyone purchases a travel insurance package before their trip. A 2022 survey from insurance software firm Ansilio found that about 68 per cent of Canadians plan to purchase travel insurance, while Baby Boomers (73 per cent) are most likely to purchase travel insurance.

Still, there are some travel insurance tricks that can make sure you get covered if your dream trip doesn’t go as smoothly as you imagined. yahoo finance canada caught up with Hands and Suzanne Morrow, Senior Vice President of InsureMyTrip.ca, to discuss all things travel insurance.

What type of travel insurance plan do I need?

Both experts say the base travel insurance package is suitable for a short road trip or weekend getaway in the US, but trips longer or longer than that may require a more comprehensive plan.

“If you’re doing any kind of risky activity, maybe you’re going skiing in a foreign country, or maybe you’re going paragliding… that’s where it gets a little more complicated,” Hands said. Is.” “You’ll want to get a specific type of policy that covers more risky activities and medical coverage because standard policies won’t do that.”

Additionally, you should also consider pre-existing health conditions, the cost of travel, the mode of transportation you are using, and your destination before choosing the coverage level you may need.

Morrow says any trip with a non-refundable portion that has already been paid for is a candidate for insurance as a means to protect against cancellations or interruptions.

“If they’re planning a trip and they’ve put money on the line, they’ll want coverage if something happens to cancel their trip,” she said.

Read the fine print and check your credit card insurance

Many Canadians will have some level of travel insurance coverage through their credit card plan or employer, but it is important to check what level of coverage these plans provide.

“With credit cards (travel insurance), everything you want coverage for must be purchased through your credit card, which makes sense,” Morrow said.

“If it’s limited coverage for things you’re concerned about, you may want to consider purchasing some on the retail market.”

Morrow says many employers only offer emergency medical insurance through company benefits, meaning travelers will need to look elsewhere for trip cancellation insurance.

“Know what you have so you can plan what you may need to buy,” she said.

“The biggest mistake we hear about is that people assume they’re covered. They don’t check, they don’t verify, they just assume they’re good.”

What snowbirds need to know

Hands says snowbirds, or older Canadians who spend their winters in warmer climates, should consider their type of insurance package. He further added that these packages provide multi-trip coverage during extended stays and include robust coverage for medical expenses.

“They’re all-inclusive, they include a lot of travel medical coverage, because they’re designed with older customers in mind, so they’re expecting to be covered for possible hospital treatment, medical supplies, ambulance services or physician services. would be needed, or even as emergency dental work, or emergency return to Canada,” said Hands.

According to Statistics Canada, approximately 375,000 Canadians spend at least part of their winter in the US or Mexico. Snowbird numbers may also increase soon, as Canada’s population ages and U.S. officials consider relaxing restrictions on snowbird travel.

Hands says snowbirds considering spending more than a month away from home should let their home insurance provider know about their travel plans.

“If you have to move, and there’s no one checking on your home, or you haven’t taken the proper precautions in case someone’s pipes freeze and something happens, they could easily deny your claim,” he said. Are.”

