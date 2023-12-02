Ask the Expert: How do I opt out of my service plan now that the dealer franchise has changed?

‘I am no longer eligible for the annual warranty renewal on my Toyota Verso since the dealer became a Kia franchise’ – VDWI Automotive/ Alamy Stock Photo

Dear Alex,

I purchased a service plan from Hendy Toyota for my 2017 Toyota Verso. However, Hendy has now told me that it is no longer a main Toyota dealer, and has turned into a Kia franchise. Emac, who underwrote the plan, told me it is not transferable, but they will reimburse unused premiums with a £30 fee. Then I can get another service plan elsewhere, but it will be much more expensive. Hendy has clearly told me that this is not their problem, and that they will continue to service the car for me, but of course, this will mean that I will not get the annual renewal of my warranty, which requires main dealer service. Is required. What recourse do I have?

– As

Dear AS,

It seems as if the service plan you took was from Hyundai rather than Toyota, meaning your agreement was with the dealer rather than the manufacturer.

It is worth being aware of this difference when you enter into a service contract, as the dealer is a separate legal entity from the manufacturer. If the plan you have signed up for is with the latter, it will generally be applicable to any franchised dealership of the manufacturer. However, if your agreement is with a dealer, it is usually only valid at that dealership or within the dealer group.

Even with a dealer-specific service plan, if the dealer changes franchise, it is generally not a problem, as he will continue to honor the service plan and service the car for you. So you won’t lose out, and if the car is still under warranty, the block exemption rules ensure that, if the dealer still uses original equipment specification parts, the manufacturer can’t invalidate the warranty.

However, in this case, Toyota’s warranty offering of up to 10 years gets almost a block discount, as each year of warranty is given free with every service done at the main dealer. So after the initial three-year warranty expires, getting the car serviced elsewhere does not invalidate the existing warranty – it just means you don’t get the free warranty extension that Toyota offers in the first place.

So it really matters if your dealer changes franchise midway through a specific service plan, as you have found.

Fortunately, Emac has agreed that you can cancel the service plan and get reimbursed for the premium that has not been used, which I think is fair.

If I were you, I would follow the same procedure. I’m afraid there’s nothing else to do.

I agree that Hendy’s attitude looks very bad on this, but it cannot change Toyota’s policy, and since it is no longer Toyota’s main dealer, it has no power to issue an additional year of warranty every year. Therefore, complaining to them won’t yield much.

I would consider writing to Emac to waive the £30 fee, explaining that you did not want to cancel the policy, but had no choice, as Hendy changed their franchise arrangements, and the fee from them Would ask you to consider forgiving. As a goodwill gesture on this occasion.

You will then need to shop around at the service departments of your local Toyota dealers. Explain your situation and that you are a loyal customer, and find out if they would be willing to do a deal with you on one of their service plans. It may not be as cheap as Hendy’s, but if it’s the only game in town, I’m afraid you won’t have any other options.

