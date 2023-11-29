Sophie Alcorn Contributor

Sophie Alcorn, attorney, author and founder of Alcorn Immigration Law in Silicon Valley, California, is an award-winning Certified Specialist Attorney in Immigration and Nationality Law by the State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Sophie is passionate about crossing borders, expanding opportunity, and connecting the world by practicing compassionate, visionary, and expert immigration law. Connect with Sophie on LinkedIn and Twitter,

Dear Sophie,

We are a startup overseas with 1 million users and 30,000 paying customers. We raised some seed money from overseas, but now potential investors in our Series A round want us to have a Delaware parent company. He also said that he wants all the founders to get green cards. What is the fastest way to get a green card if we are from India or China?

– Abhinav from India

Hello, Abhinav!

Congratulations on all your successes! These are notable accomplishments – and ones that you and your co-founders can use to your advantage when applying for visas and green cards to live and work in the United States!

Before I get into your question, remember that as startup founders, waiting for a green card is usually a very slow move to the US. Find a way to come to the US quickly, such as through O-1A or H. With the -1B Lottery (Several H-1B Lottery updates coming soon – join my complimentary educational webinar this week.)

It is extremely important to make sure you get everything you need from your investors to succeed, including education, resources, and signed letters of recommendation such as visas and green cards. Kristen Ostrow and Nicole Fuller of VC consulting firm Strut Consulting emphasized this point during our conversation for my podcast. Many founders in the US prefer to work with VCs who understand their field, are experts in a particular industry and who have the connections and client networks to introduce them to people who can support the founders’ success rather than simply providing capital. Will be active participants. ,

Many VCs also provide support services, including recommending immigration attorneys who can assist with visa and green card matters. If potential investors in your startup don’t do this, I recommend you and your co-founders work with an immigration attorney who can craft a strategy for each of you based on your accomplishments and timeline. and can guide you through the immigration process.

