Ask “Me” Anything About Multi-Party Platforms

My professional experience and research focuses on the design of successful multi-sided markets. Students in my classes at Harvard, Stanford, Hult and Copenhagen Business School sought my wisdom – at significant expense in terms of both time and money – to help them start new ventures that used this business model. That all changed yesterday.

Now, anyone in the world can ask “me” any question at any time of the day and get an instant, free response that is based on all my wisdom and published works. How? I just created a GPT (ie a chat bot) using ChatGPT’s turbo tool called Platform Pioneer. I trained the chat bot with a dozen pieces of my academic and popular writing, including videos and images. You can ask the chat bot any number of questions and it will answer the way you want.

Perhaps. The problem with this – or any – chat bot is that it may answer questions I’ve already answered. But if the question is slightly different, or contains any unknown nuances, or involves context that has changed since I last addressed the issue, the chat bot’s response may not be accurate. (And there’s always the real possibility that my original advice, or my current live advice, will be wrong!) Add to these challenges the possibility that the chat bot chooses to search through the rest of the web beyond my own research, And comes up with contradictory, inconsistent, or fabricated findings. (For example, look at the typo in the logo above, which was created by DALLE, OpenAI’s image generation tool. I put it there myself as a reminder that this stuff doesn’t have to be perfect.) In other words, I I urge you to use the platform to proceed with caution, interpreting and applying your findings with critical judgment.

If this experience proves useful to platform entrepreneurs, I aim to ask some of my peers in academia to allow me to incorporate some of their work in refining the chat bot so that it can improve its output. Ultimately, if the results are good enough, this chat bot could join ChatGPT’s marketplace, which it plans to open next year.

It’s exciting!

Special thanks to the members of the Hult AI Club for showing me why and how to build this tool.

I teach platform entrepreneurship at Hult, Harvard, and Stanford. I founded, led, or otherwise participated in five platform startups. The most recent was acquired by Google to become WearOS. I live in Jackson Hole, Wyoming with my wife Laura and dog The Project.

