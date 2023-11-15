Ask an Advisor: I'm a 54-year-old nurse, I have a net worth of $1 million and a monthly pension of $7 thousand. Can I retire now?

I am 54 years old with 26 years of service as a nurse. We follow the Rule of 80 (your age and years of service = 80) on our retirement planning. This will cover my health insurance. My pension, excluding taxes, will be about $7,000 a month. I have a combined $750,000 in a 403(b) and Roth IRA. I also have $150,000 in stocks that are not performing well, $250,000 in real estate assets worth $600 a month and $100,000 in cash. Can I retire now?

Between your pension, your retirement accounts, and your investment assets, it looks like you’ve built yourself a solid nest egg. Whether or not you can retire now depends on whether the after-tax income from those assets is enough to meet your spending needs and desires, so let’s take a look at what that after-tax income might look like. Can.

initial concepts

To run the numbers and come up with an answer I need to make some assumptions. First, I’ve assumed that the $750,000 in your 403(b) and Roth IRA is divided as follows:

$550,000 in your 403(b). All this money is pre-tax.

Second, I’ve assumed that $100,000 of your stock account is from contributions, the remaining $50,000 is long-term capital gain, and your withdrawals from this account are two-thirds basis and one-third capital gain.

Third, for Social Security purposes I’ve assumed your salary is $84,000 a year and you start collecting your benefits at age 62.

Finally, for tax purposes, I’ve assumed you’re single and have no dependents. (If you want to learn more about retirement planning, consider contacting a financial advisor.)

Estimated Income Before 59 ½

With those assumptions in mind, we can use the 4% rule to estimate how much money you can safely withdraw from each account, other than your pension, and put it through TurboTax’s tax estimator. You can run it so that you can get after-tax income. Available for your spending needs.

However, I would include your Roth IRA because you are allowed to withdraw up to the amount you contributed at any time and for any reason without any penalty. (Keep in mind that if you’re under age 59 ½ and you’ve had the account for less than five years, you’ll owe taxes and a 10% penalty when you withdraw investment earnings.)

Given all this, here is your estimated annual pre-tax income from each source before age 59 ½:

Pension: $84,000

Roth IRA: $8,000 (ex-tax)

Stock Account: $6,000 ($2,000 in long-term capital gains)

investment property: $7,200

This totals pre-tax income of $105,200. When I run those numbers through the tax estimator, I get an estimate of $13,138 in taxes owed, resulting in an after-tax income of $92,062 per year or $7,672 per month. (And if you need more help forecasting your income and taxes in retirement, consider talking to a financial advisor.)

Estimated Income after Age 59 ½

Once you reach age 59 ½, you can begin taking penalty-free withdrawals from your 403(b). Using the 4% rule, that adds an additional $22,000 in pre-tax income, bringing your total pre-tax income to $127,200.

When I add this into the tax estimator, your estimated tax liability is now $18,196. This gives you a post-tax income of $109,004 per year or $9,084 per month.

adding social security

Once you reach age 62, you can also begin collecting Social Security.

Adding this to our tax estimator brings your total pre-tax income to $145,968 and your estimated taxes to $22,024. This brings your after-tax income to $123,944 per year or $10,329 per month. (Social Security is an important source of retirement income and a financial advisor can help you plan for it.)

So, can you retire?

A major consideration here is that I don’t know what state you live in and so I have not included state income taxes. Depending on where you live, this could reduce your after-tax income by a few percentage points.

That said, if the after-tax figures above can comfortably meet your needs, you’re probably in good shape. If it’s close, you’ll want to dig deeper and possibly work with a financial planner to get more personalized answers. And if the after-tax income is less than you need, it’s probably a good idea to keep working until the numbers are in your favor.

Matt Baker, CFP®, is a SmartAsset financial planning columnist and answers readers’ questions on personal finance and tax topics. Do you have a question you’d like answered? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered in a future column.

Please note that Matt is not a participant in the SmartAdvisor Match platform, and he has been compensated for this article.

Photo credits: ©iStock.com/adamkaz, ©iStock.com/eric1513

