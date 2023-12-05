Ask an Advisor: I'm 74 and have $120k in my 401(k). Should I get a financial planner to help with RMDs? , SmartAsset

I have a 401(k) with $120,000. I am 74 years old and taking required minimum distributions at the end of each year. Do I need a retirement planner to help me deal with withdrawals?

While you technically don’t need a financial advisor to handle withdrawals from your retirement account, it can be helpful to talk to one. Between deciding which investments to eliminate, paying attention to potential tax implications, and making sure you withdraw the right amount to meet your required minimum distributions (RMDs), having a professional by your side will help you navigate your Can help make the most of retirement money.

What are RMDs?

Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the absolute minimum withdrawals that the US tax code requires you to take from pre-tax retirement accounts. These distributions should be taken from most types of accounts, including:

traditional ira

401(k) plans

403(b) plans

457(b) plans

SEP IRA

SIMPLE IRA

rollover ira

Since you haven’t paid any taxes on this income yet, the IRS wants to make sure you do. That’s why they force you to take distributions after age 73, whether you need the money or not.

There are strict rules regarding the timing and amount of these distributions, with large penalties for getting them wrong. The IRS charges a hefty 25% fee on amounts not withdrawn on time, and this can put a big dent in your savings.

How to Calculate RMD

RMD calculations are based on the amount of money you have in your pre-tax retirement accounts and your expected longevity.

Start with the year-end balance from your retirement account from the previous year. Then look up the RMD factor matching your age from the appropriate IRS life expectancy table.

For example, imagine a retiree named Cameron with $150,000 in an IRA on December 31, 2022. Since Cameron is 74 in 2023 and his situation fits the Uniform Lifetime Table (the table that most people use to calculate their RMDs), his RMD factor will be 25.5. To figure out his RMD, he divides his balance of $150,000 by a factor of 25.5. This calculates to an RMD of $5,882.35 for 2023.

You don’t have to take the RMDs all at once – you can break it up into a series of payments throughout the year if that’s easier for you. You can also take more than your RMD if you need. This is the minimum withdrawal you must take. (And if you want to talk to a professional about your RMD calculations, talk to a financial advisor.)

How to take your rmd

Many people have multiple retirement accounts, and this affects their RMD calculations. Technically, you have to calculate RMDs separately for each of your retirement accounts. But if it’s easier for you, you can take a larger summed RMD from any account. For example, if you have five IRAs, each with a $2,000 RMD, you can withdraw $10,000 from just one of those accounts or any other combination, as long as you reach $10,000 total.

There is one exception to these aggregation rules: If you have more than one 401(k), you must take separate RMDs from each.

There is another special rule for workplace plans. If you’re still working and don’t own more than 5% of the company you work for, you don’t have to take RMDs from that company’s plan until you stop working there.

Meanwhile, if you’re married, you and your spouse must take your RMDs from separate accounts, even if you file a joint tax return.

Taking an RMD is not as simple as withdrawing money from a savings account. Since most people’s retirement accounts are invested, you’ll probably have to sell or liquidate the investments to turn them into cash. This is where working with a consultant can be helpful. (And if you need help finding an advisor, consider using SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool.)

Tax implications of RMDs

RMDs increase your taxable income, so they also increase your tax bill. If you haven’t paid any federal or state taxes, the balance owed may be delinquent when you file your annual income tax return.

Additionally, RMDs increase your adjusted gross income (AGI), a tax number used to determine other aspects of your taxable income. For example, AGI affects your ability to take advantage of certain tax credits or deductions. In most cases, RMDs will increase your tax bill. To avoid IRS penalties, you may need to either make estimated tax payments or withhold taxes from your distributions.

Reducing the amount you are required to take in RMDs will reduce your AGI, your taxable income, and your overall tax bill. (And talking to a financial advisor can help you finalize any questions you have.)

Plan for optimal evacuation

Figuring out the correct RMD from each retirement account is just your starting point. From there, you’ll need to consider a few things, including:

Which retirement account to take rmd from

Which securities should be liquidated for withdrawal

Should You Make a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD) to Avoid Taxation on Your RMD

How much money do you need to withdraw from your retirement accounts to live the life you want

Is it worth automating withdrawals from your retirement account

How much tax (if any) should be withheld from your distribution

Are your beneficiary designations set up properly

It’s a lot to do alone, which is why it often makes sense to work with a financial advisor. They can help you make sure you’re getting the most out of your retirement savings and not losing more than necessary to taxes. (And if you need help finding a financial advisor, consider finding one with the SmartAsset tool.)

ground level

Calculating your RMDs is relatively easy, but there’s a lot more involved in effectively managing these mandatory withdrawals, including which investments to sell and the tax implications of these transactions. Although you won’t need a financial advisor to do all this, it’s a good idea to at least talk to a financial advisor before you start taking distributions.

