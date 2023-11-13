Ask an Advisor: I'm 70 and have $1.4 million in an IRA. Should I convert $160k per year to a Roth to save on RMDs later?

I’m 70 and have $1.4 million in a traditional IRA. Is it best to do a $160,000 in a Roth conversion for the next 1-3 years to reduce my high RMD in about 5-10 years? This would put me in the 24% tax bracket and the $330 Medicare premium rate. Please advise me.

I think you’re on the right track at least considering this. There are several good reasons why a Roth conversion might make sense. As I’m sure you know, a lot depends on the specifics of your circumstances and what your ultimate goals are. I’ll go over some ideas here to hopefully help you decide what’s best for you.

When do Roth conversions make sense?

There are several reasons why a Roth conversion may make sense.

From a tax perspective, a Roth conversion makes sense when you consider you are in a lower marginal tax bracket now than you may be later. Since the money will be taxed at some point, why not decide to do it when you will have the lowest tax impact?

A Roth conversion also increases your control over your retirement savings because Roth IRA accounts are not subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs). This means that it is up to you to decide when you withdraw your money, based entirely on your personal wishes and requirements.

Converting pre-tax accounts to Roth accounts may also make sense if you think you’ll be leaving money to heirs who are in a higher tax bracket than you. If they inherited a pre-tax account, they’ll need to withdraw the money and include it on their tax return. By converting the money to Roth assets, you will increase the after-tax value of their inheritance. (A financial advisor can help you learn about and decide about a Roth conversion.)

how to decide

It sounds like you’re thinking primarily about the tax implications of Roth conversions, and possibly the flexibility that reducing RMDs can offer.

If so, I suggest you estimate what your taxable income will be in a few years if you don’t do a Roth conversion. Then, compare it to what it could have been if you did. This will require you to make some assumptions about the expected return on your investments because your RMDs depend on your age and account balance. You can then compare your current tax liability with what you expect to be in the future. When you make this comparison, you also have to make some assumptions about future tax rates.

From a net tax perspective, if you think paying 24% now will save you money over time, it may be worth converting. And yes, you’re absolutely right to consider collateral effects like changes to your combined income thanks to Medicare surcharges or Social Security taxation. (But if you need more help planning your retirement income, consider contacting a financial advisor.)

Current Tax Rates vs. Future Tax Rates

Politicians set tax laws, and I’m the last person who would convince you that I have any insight into what they can and can’t do. I’m not even in the business of predicting the future. However, I personally believe that tax rates in the future are likely to be higher than today for a few reasons.

The simplest reason is current tax law. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) is set to expire at the end of 2025. Unless Congress extends the provisions of the law, individual federal income tax rates will return to pre-TCJA levels in 2026. This is absolutely true as we know it today. I personally use this as a baseline assumption when working with clients on this decision.

Again, there is logic. As a country we are completely in debt. Ultimately we will have to pay that debt somehow. Combine this with the fact that our current income tax environment is much lower than the historical average and it seems reasonable that we should expect taxes to rise in the future. (A financial advisor can help you interpret the tax laws and how they may affect your retirement plans.)

ground level

If you believe you will save money by paying taxes now rather than later then a Roth conversion may make sense. They can also work if you want more control over your withdrawals or want to leave tax-free assets to your heirs.

Although you can’t predict future tax rates, you still have to make some assumptions about what your tax rate might be later on in order to calculate whether Roth conversions are viable. My personal belief is that tax rates will increase at some point, and the expiration of the TCJA could be a baseline to start using.

Brandon Renfrow, CFP®, is a SmartAsset financial planning columnist and answers readers’ questions on personal finance and tax topics. Do you have a question you’d like answered? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered in a future column.

Please note that Brandon is not a participant in the SmartAdvisor Match platform, and has been compensated for this article.

