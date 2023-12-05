Ask an Advisor: If I apply for spousal benefits from my ex-spouse, will I lose the maximum Social Security at age 70? , SmartAsset

I was born in 1957 and so was my ex-husband. He remarried, but I did not. Our full retirement age (FRA) is 66.5, but they started collecting Social Security a year early at 65.5. For my Social Security, I plan to wait until age 70 to maximize my benefits. If I apply for spousal benefits when I reach my FRA, do I lose the right to wait until age 70 for the maximum benefits on my record?

Unfortunately, if you apply for your spouse’s benefit when you reach full retirement age, your own benefit will no longer be received as a deferred filing credit. Although this is a cut and dry answer, I will explain it in more detail as there is a lot of confusion around this. The bottom line is that under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015, claiming spousal benefits now means you lose the chance to delay and maximize your own Social Security benefit.

Understanding Deemed Filing

Before the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015, an individual could file a restricted application. This allowed you to claim your spouse’s benefit while your own retirement benefit – which is based on your earnings record – continued to accrue deferred credits. As a result, you can claim your spouse’s benefit and then switch to your own retirement benefit at age 70.

However, that option is no longer available. If someone born after January 1, 1954 applies for spousal or retirement benefits at age 62 and older, they will be “deemed” to have applied for both benefits and will be paid an amount equal to the larger amount. will receive.

Your exact question was a common approach that many people used in the past and is one of the specific examples given on the Social Security website. Unfortunately, due to changes in the law, this is no longer a viable option. (A financial advisor can help you navigate the complexities of Social Security and retirement planning.)

‘File and Suspend’ Strategy

The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 also effectively ended a similar Social Security strategy called “file and suspend.”

In this strategy, the higher earning spouse will apply for his or her benefits at full retirement age. They will then immediately suspend their benefits. This opened their record so their spouse could apply for spousal benefits. But by suspending immediately, the higher-earning spouse will continue to receive deferred credits.

However, a 2015 law virtually eliminated this strategy. Now, when someone suspends their benefits, no one else can receive benefits on their record while benefits are suspended. It’s important to note that there is an exception here for divorced spouses, but it may not apply to your situation. (If you have other questions about when and how to file for Social Security, consider contacting a financial advisor.)

Exceptions to these rules

These rules – which closed some major loopholes – apply to most people. However, there are still exceptions that can help some people claim two types of Social Security benefits:

Widows and widowers can claim survivor benefits independently of their retirement benefits.

If you are applying for disability benefits it will not be considered that you have applied for your retirement benefits.

When caring for a retiree’s child, you can receive spousal benefits without claiming your own retirement benefits.

A divorced spouse can continue to receive spousal benefits even if the ex-spouse suspends his or her own benefits.

ground level

People can no longer earn deferred credits on their own records while they receive spousal benefits due to the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015. If you file for spousal benefits at your full retirement age it will be considered that you have applied for your benefit and you will forfeit it. A chance to maximize your Social Security.

Social Security Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you decide when to claim Social Security and create other streams of retirement income. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be difficult. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with three verified financial advisors serving your area, and you can have a free introductory call with one of their advisors to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Social Security bridge is a strategy some retirees use to delay their benefits until age 70. However, this means they will have to rely on savings, retirement account withdrawals, and other income sources while they receive their benefit deferred credits.

Get retirement planning and investing tips from the SmartMoney Minute newsletter. It’s 100% free and you can unsubscribe at any time. Sign up today.

Brandon Renfrow, CFP®, is a SmartAsset financial planning columnist and answers readers’ questions on personal finance and tax topics. Do you have a question you’d like answered? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered in a future column.

Please note that Brandon is not a participant in the SmartAdvisor Match platform, and has been compensated for this article. Questions may be edited for clarity or length.

Photo credits: ©iStock.com/Zinkevych, ©iStock.com/ljubaphoto

Source