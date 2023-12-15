“Welcome back” ask an advisor ,” advice column where real financial professionals answer real people’s questions. The topic can be anything world of finance From retirement From taxes to money management – ​​or even advice on giving up.

Today’s question belongs to that last category. In this column, we have written many times about how to guide customers bad economic news , But how do you advise them when the news is so good?

The bad news for investors has been the steady rise in interest rates for almost two years. Federal Reserve has increased rates from March 2022 11 times Struggle to bring inflation down to a manageable level. The policy has worked to a large extent – ​​inflation has now come down about 3% – But it has also increased the cost of borrowing for businesses and led to repeated stock market declines.

Then, this week, a ray of light emerged at the end of the monetary tunnel: On Wednesday, the Fed announced not only that it was keeping rates steady for now, but that it would likely cut rates three times in 2024.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, “It may simply be…that the economy is normalizing and tighter policy is not needed.”

The reaction of the stock market was sensational. Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Wednesday All increased by about 1.4% With the Dow reaching record highs.

Obviously, this announcement was extremely good news for many investors. This not only raised hopes for stocks and profits in 2024, but signaled that the Fed thinks inflation is now largely under control – and we’ve gotten here without falling into recession.

What does this mean for financial advisors? Many customers will probably be very pleased with these developments. Could their enthusiasm lead to bad decisions? What challenges do expectations of a soft landing pose for wealth managers?

To find the answer, I in turn asked my own “Ask an Advisor” question. Here’s what I wrote:

Dear Consultants,

Yesterday the Fed gave investors an early Christmas gift: It announced that it has potentially raised interest rates – and may lower them three times next year.

Suddenly, 2024 is looking a lot brighter. No one – not even Jerome Powell – can predict the future, and the economy may still change in unexpected ways. But fundamentally the Fed’s announcement brings something that was long a distant expectation much closer to reality: a soft landing.

My question for you is two-fold: First, what do you think this news means for the economy in 2024? And second, what does this mean for your practice? How do you expect customers to respond – or how have they already responded? How do you plan to mentor them?

sincerely,

Hoped by Hudson

And here’s what financial advisors wrote:

