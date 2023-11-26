Ask Amy: It doesn’t feel right to allow my new girlfriend to constantly look at my phone

Dear Amy: I’ve been with “Angie” for about six months.

We are both in our 20s and are compatible with each other in many ways. I could see myself planning a long future with her.

However, there is one issue I am concerned about.

She regularly asks to see my phone. She says her previous boyfriend cheated on her (they were engaged), and looking at my phone helps her worry less about being cheated on.

She says this is a great way to build trust.

I let him do it because I have nothing to hide, but it doesn’t feel right. I have no desire to look at his phone.

I’m wondering if this is something I should be concerned about in regards to planning a future together.

– worried lover

DEAR CONCERNED: YOU SHOULD NOT PRESENT Any Behavior that “doesn’t feel right” and this need of “Angie” to regularly dive into your personal data is a major red flag.

We all carry our past experiences with us – as we learn as we go – but she is reacting to the trauma of her relationship by acting towards you. (If Angie needs to check someone’s phone, maybe she should check her ex’s.)

The only reason to look at your partner’s phone is if he or she has a history of infidelity or lack of trust He Relationship – and the decision to hand over the phone should be made with mutual consent.

Couples who are trying to recover from infidelity will sometimes offer to give up their personal privacy for a while in order to get back on track.

This is not the way to build trust in a new relationship.

Established, trusting couples can know each other’s passwords and exchange their phones back and forth, with each party understanding that their partner will not violate their privacy (via text and email), even if they have There should be nothing to hide.

I wonder how Angie would react if you decided not to hand over your phone. You can deal with this by telling her that she needs to find other ways to deal with her anxiety and insecurities, and that you would like to help her, but you can’t do this by giving her evidence when she asks for it. You are not a bad man.

Ultimately, trust is a choice, and she doesn’t seem ready to make it.

Source: www.oregonlive.com