(Bloomberg) — Asian shares look set for a cautious start on Monday as investors prepare for a busy week filled with major central bank decisions. Oil fell as Israel’s ground offensive on Gaza began slower than expected.

Most read from Bloomberg

Equity futures in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong were seen falling after US stocks fell on Friday. The S&P 500 recorded a correction of more than 10% from its July peak as risk appetite decreased due to concerns about an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve, geopolitical tensions as well as a weak corporate earnings season. Has been.

Oil fell 2.1% early Monday, paring gains from Friday. The Swiss franc, euro and Japanese yen were little changed against the dollar as markets digested what Israel calls a second and longer phase of its war against Hamas. Investors will keep an eye on the Treasury market at the open in Tokyo to see if haven flows cut yields, sending the dollar bid lower after a gauge of the greenback fell 0.1% on Friday.

Middle Eastern markets showed no signs of panic at the open on Sunday, a day after Israel sent troops and tanks into the northern Gaza Strip. Israel’s TA-35 stock index rose 1.3%, trimming its losses to 11% since the Hamas incursion on October 7.

Historically, major price fluctuations due to changes in geopolitical risks have been short-lived. But there is a possibility that the conflict could spread to countries like Iran and even the US, sending oil prices higher and reducing investors’ risk appetite. Global stock markets have already lost $12 trillion in value since the end of July on concerns that central banks’ “high for too long” interest rate policies could push the global economy into recession.

“The market is facing a very challenging backdrop at the moment,” said Paul de la Baume, investment adviser at BNP Paribas (Suisse) SA. “Geopolitical events are driving greater volatility and reducing visibility.”

Israel said it had targeted hundreds of Hamas targets, including missile-launching posts, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning on Saturday of a “long and difficult” war. The Middle East supplies about a third of the world’s oil. West Texas Intermediate remains below its highest point since the conflict began – just above $90 – as there has been no real impact on global supply so far.

“The market has ignored a relatively moderate scenario, in which the conflict is more or less confined to the region,” said Francisco Quintana, head of investment strategy at ING Spain. “The stress is enough to raise energy prices, put pressure on inflation and prevent central banks from relaxing.”

Quintana warned that the “internationalization” of the conflict would take us “very close to the scenarios of 1973.” That year, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) imposed sanctions against the US following the Arab–Israeli war, causing oil prices to rise.

fear gauge

Of course, 1970s-style stagflation remains a remote possibility. Major conflicts involving Israel and Arab neighbors this century have had no lasting impact on oil, with crude prices unchanged in the first 100 days following the conflict, according to Marko Papic, chief strategist at Clocktower Group.

The VIX index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, has risen to 21 from 13 in mid-September, but remains well below the level of 27 in March when the collapse of several regional banks devastated the market. Had done it.

Still, if tensions escalate, traders and strategists said, safe-haven assets such as gold, the Swiss franc and short-term government bonds will continue to gain. Gold has emerged as one of the biggest winners since the war began, rising nearly 10% to more than $2,000 an ounce. Commodity currencies such as the Colombian peso and Brazilian real have also been the best performing currencies, followed by the Swiss franc.

The intensifying conflict in the Middle East comes at the start of a week with potentially market-changing events, including central bank meetings in Japan, the US and Britain.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department will unveil its quarterly bond sales plan, an announcement that could determine whether 10-year Treasury yields have the momentum to continue rising after hitting a 16-year high last week. The week will end with a US payroll report that may show job and wage growth slowed last month.

“If you believe that current events will have a lasting impact on global society, your required risk premium will increase,” said Jeroen Blokland, head of research firm True Insights. “Even though this impact cannot be easily measured, it should not be ignored. “Politics and political currents are becoming more polarized and more extreme.”

Here are some of the main movements in the markets:

shares

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% at 7:32 a.m. Tokyo time. S&P 500 index fell 0.5%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1%

Hang Seng futures fell 1.4%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.4%

currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

Euro unchanged at $1.0565

Japanese yen little changed at 149.64 per dollar

Offshore yuan little changed at 7.3305 per dollar

Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6342

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $34,657.38

Ether rose 0.3% to $1,802.58

bond

Australia’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 4.83%

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 4.83% on Friday

Japan’s 10-year yield little changed at 0.870%

Goods

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $84.33 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $ 2,002.08 an ounce

This story was generated with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–Sagarika Jaisinghani, Vinicius Andrade, Elena Popina, Kerim Karakaya, Michael G. With assistance from Wilson and Macarena Munoz.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com